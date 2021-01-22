The Internet Thinks Grimes Gave Dave Chappelle COVID! That’s What You Get For Not Wearing A Mask!

You can’t hide anything from the internet these days — they’ll even contact trace your COVID infection given the chance!

In case you needed a reminder (we’re sure you don’t!), we have good reason to side-eye anyone hanging out without a mask, or gathering in large numbers outside their households. The US has surpassed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19; in California alone, more than 500 people are dying per day. The virus is the worst it’s ever been, and even with the vaccine roll out, things aren’t going to get better any time soon.

And yet… people like Dave Chappelle have been out performing basically the whole time. We shouldn’t have to explain how wildly irresponsible this is. The comedian has frequently been pictured without a mask, hanging out with other performers at his shows, so it was only a matter of time before he tested positive.

On Thursday, a rep for the stand-up told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been canceled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds. … Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic.”

Yeah, except there’s actually no such thing as a 100% safe show with an audience, especially now. Rapid tests have never been the most reliable tests available, and often produce false negatives.

With that being the case, Chappelle could have gotten it from anyone… BUT, fans have their own theory. About a week ago, he was photographed with controversial couple Elon Musk and Grimes (see the photo HERE). On January 9, the artist had posted on her Instagram Story:

“Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream 2021”

That’s a pretty weird perspective on coronavirus, NGL.

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots. Some Twitter reactions included:

“Grimes got Covid less than two weeks ago.

Grimes hangs out with Dave Chapelle a few days ago.

Dave Chapelle has Covid now.

I completely understand why we’re not even close to beating Covid. What the f**k, y’all.” “If Grimes was positive and symptomatic Jan 9, she was likely contagious early this week even if she was ‘feeling better’ or somehow got a (false) negative on a rapid test. Going out so soon after being sick and not wearing a mask is beyond thoughtless: it’s borderline criminal.” “Play stupid games with Elon Musk, Grimes, and Joe Rogan, win stupid prizes. 5 days ago. Idiots.”

Now, it’s very easy to point fingers at Grimes, and we think it’s safe to say she definitely shouldn’t have been out and about — ESPECIALLY without a mask — so soon after being infected. For what it’s worth, though, Joe Rogan, who was also performing and pictured with the couple, shared on his own IG:

“[Because] people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes.”

So there were multiple potentially infectious people at the shows? Great news!

We’d like to point out what Chappelle, Elon, Grimes, and Joe all have in common: they’re rich as f**k. They have no reason financially to be out performing (or in Grimes’ and Elon’s case, traveling to watch) a show. They could all be quarantined at home and be WAY more comfortable and secure than most Americans right now, and it would keep their loyal audiences safe from sickness, longtime illness, or death.

We have no idea why celebs like these feel the need to break protocol (let alone documenting it on Instagram), but we really hope Dave learns a lesson from this. Sadly, we’re not going to hold our breath.

If you enjoy a dose of COVID schadenfreude, here’s some more Grimes reactions, like this one:

Can you imagine trying to decipher the sentence "Grimes probably gave Dave Chapelle COVID" in like 2012 — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) January 22, 2021

Dave Chappelle got Covid hanging out with Grimes and Joe Rogan during his ten-day residency at a BBQ restaurant during a pandemic. I didn't even have to put Elon Musk in that sentence for it to be bat shit crazy. — Funtimes (@bobby_segovia) January 22, 2021

So Dave Chappelle got Covid from somebody named Grimes. and we’re surprised about that? Her name literally means filth. — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 22, 2021

The one time Grimes doesn’t wear a weird costume that covers her face… https://t.co/xm7ZfjsVoz — Héctor E. Alcalá (@Hector_E_Alcala) January 22, 2021

grimes giving dave chappelle covid is a hate crime — jeff (@954jeffx) January 22, 2021

