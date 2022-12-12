Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir EXTREMELY 'Upset' Over GMA Affair: 'He's Not Having It'!

As ABC News takes its time trying to figure out what to do with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid their scandalous affair, other anchors on the network are growing impatient!

The most upset of all? Amy’s 20/20 co-anchor David Muir! According to a new source speaking out to Page Six on Monday, David “wants no part” of the ongoing drama! They shared:

“He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it.”

According to another insider, he’s not the only ABC personality upset by the controversy, apparently “every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama.” EVERY ANCHOR?! Uh oh! It’s gonna be very awkward for them if they ever return…

Interestingly, issues between Amy and David didn’t start just because of her alleged infidelity. The source continued:

“No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren’t that close right now.”

Huh. Wonder what’s going on there??

According to an ABC News spokesperson, the World News Tonight star is keeping his head down and focusing on his work responsibilities:

“David is focused on the work, not any of this.”

But it must be hard to ignore the headlines! As for the other ABC anchors, many are upset that the network initially allowed Amy and T.J. to continue hosting GMA3: What You Need to Know despite the affair rumors making waves earlier this month. Things got extra heated when the the co-anchors joked about having a “great week” after the affair was exposed!

Oops…

Multiple sources told the outlet that people at the network were “very unhappy” by T.J.’s lighthearted comment about the scandal. The first source argued:

“If the decision is to not address it, then don’t address it! T.J. made light of it on-air. Amy’s smarter than that, but how else is she supposed to respond?”

Valid point. It did stir the pot, too! Interestingly, one reason Amy may not have been so willing to joke around about the drama is that she’s not a fan of all the extra attention — especially since it’s putting her hard work in jeopardy. According to one TV insider, the 49-year-old (who just moved out of her NYC home with Andrew Shue amid their divorce) is frustrated with how the affair chatter is ruining her reputation:

“She’s a serious hard news journalist, and this is a major distraction.”

We can’t say she’s covering that much “hard news” on the third hour of GMA, but her work on 20/20 since 2018 is a bit more serious — and maybe what she was hoping to focus on more?? Speaking of, she’s extremely worried her hard-earned spot co-hosting the primetime program could be at stake:

“Becoming co-anchor of 20/20 was very important to her. She was obsessed with getting that job. This affair is bringing her down and changing her reputation.”

Well, what did she think was going to happen when she eventually revealed she was dating her co-star?! It was bound to get MESSY!

As we’ve reported, it’s not just ABC execs and the network’s TV personalities who are keeping a close watch on the drama. Other popular daytime series anchors, such as Gayle King, are also staying tuned into the ever-complicated affair rumors. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, the CBS Mornings star teased:

“No! I mean, I look at the situation and I do say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there. It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that. You know, because in the beginning I actually thought — listen, good on Good Morning America, they’re saying that they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it’s just very messy. To me, it’s a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

CBS Mornings co-host @GayleKing shares her thoughts on the romantic revelations at Good Morning America. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/YaFFK5Otu0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 9, 2022

But get this! Natasha Singh, the former GMA producer with whom T.J. reportedly had a three-year relationship amid his marriage to Marilee Fiebig, now works as a producer on Gayle’s CBS show. So Gayle better be careful what she says or someone might dig up some relationship scoop over on her network! ABC can’t be the only channel with tea to spill. Just saying!

Currently, an internal investigation into Amy and T.J.’s romance is still underway and there’s been no update on when (or if…) they will return to the show. Thoughts?! Do you think other anchors have a right to be upset by the drama?

