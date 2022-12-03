T.J. Holmes Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With Married GMA Producer Before Amy Robach Affair!

Things just got even messier…

By now, you’ve most likely know that it was revealed this week that the Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemingly were caught red-handed having a months-long affair while they were still married. The reported timeline of when it exactly started is unknown, but coworkers believe their romantic relationship began in June when they were in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Amy reportedly broke up with her husband, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, in August. Meanwhile, T.J.’s wife, Marilee Fiebig, was reportedly “blindsided” by the affair because even though they had been separated for six months, she believed they were trying “to work things out!” Yikes! But was she really unaware of her hubby’s cheating ways?

It turns out the 45-year-old journalist was allegedly having an affair with someone else from Good Morning America while still married to Marilee AND before he began a relationship with Amy! According to Page Six on Friday, sources claimed T.J. had a three-year relationship with married producer Natasha Singh. Their affair began long distance in 2016, with T.J. residing in New York while Natasha worked on the show from Los Angeles. At the time, he had been a correspondent at GMA, and they would meet up together whenever he traveled.

Things between them began to heat up when Natasha eventually left the show in 2018 and moved to New York, where she took a job working as a producer for CBS Mornings. One insider told the outlet:

“She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment.”

During this time, multiple sources claimed T.J. and Natasha even talked to Amy about their relationship (!!!), saying:

“Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages.”

However, another insider shut down the accusation, insisting Amy “didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages.” The source added:

“They told her about it right at the end.”

Eventually, Page Six reported that Marilee learned about the affair in 2019 when she found a bunch of their emails. Oof! While romance rumors were circulating about T.J. and Amy at the time, a source said she “never considered Amy because she was focused on Natasha,” adding:

“She never thought about [him cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy’s daughter was their daughter’s babysitter.”

T.J. ended the affair with Natasha, and the pair began to work on their marriage during the pandemic. But Amy maintained her friendship with the producer, angering Marilee because “she would see photos of them on Instagram, and she didn’t understand how their friend and her husband’s co-host could remain friends with the woman who tried to break up their marriage.” That friendship didn’t last long, though. The insider said Natasha and Amy grew apart “around spring because [Amy] was so close to TJ.”

Then, Marilee became suspicious of Amy over the summer because the 49-year-old and T.J. seemed to become “closer than colleagues.” Insiders shared they would have meetings randomly during the day or go to the pub to have drinks with each other. Previous eyewitnesses for Page Six spilled the two were seen “canoodling” at a bar near ABC News headquarters in May.

In August, T.J. and Marilee supposedly “were fully together” and even celebrated his birthday in the Bahamas. It was during that trip she discovered a birthday card from Amy that was very personal, and a third insider noted “it brought back the old Natasha drama”:

“She couldn’t trust him anymore.”

Welp, this new report certainly provides more context to T.J.’s anniversary post to Marilee in March 2020, when he stated he “gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooor.” At this time, none of the parties involved have spoken out about these latest cheating allegations, but when Page Six reached out to Natasha, she did tell them “no comment.”

