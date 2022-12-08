T.J. Holmes Revealed To Have Had Affair With Third Woman -- As ABC Launches Review Into Amy Robach Relationship!

And the plot thickens…

It turns out that T.J. Holmes didn’t JUST have a months-long affair with Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach and a three-year relationship with a married producer named Natasha Singh! No, according to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 45-year-old journalist also had a romantic relationship with an unnamed woman who no longer works at the network.

No other details about the alleged affair have been revealed at this time – but nevertheless, it makes his March 2020 anniversary post to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in which he said he “gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk” out the door, even more brow-raising!

As we’ve been reporting, T.J. has been at the center of controversy ever since last week when photos and video came out of him and Amy looking very cozy with each other – even though they were both married. Since then, reports have insisted they did not become romantically involved until they broke up with their respective spouses, Marilee and Andrew Shue, in August. It is unknown when the partners exactly learned of the romance – however, a source told ET Marilee grew suspicious of Amy and T.J.’s friendship while on a vacation in the Bahamas to celebrate his birthday:

“They had already been through so much trying to fix their marriage after his affair with the former GMA producer and then she saw a birthday card from Amy that was way too familiar.”

Shortly after the relationship news with Amy broke, it was revealed by Page Six that he had another affair with Natasha beginning in 2016 before ending three years later when Marilee found out. Making this situation even wilder, the two confided in Amy about their relationship and marriages during that time! A source said:

“Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages.”

Following the affair bombshells, Amy and T.J. have been taken off the air, despite soaring ratings, as ABC News‘ President Kim Goodwin wants to ease the “internal and external distraction” this situation has caused. But there’s more! The Sun reported this week that “an internal investigation into T.J.’s relationship with” Natasha was launched, as the relationship clause of his contract may have been violated. You see, the reporter potentially had the power to assign Natasha tasks – obviously making their romantic relationship an issue. The contract stated:

“Relationships between employees (including non-managerial employees) where one employee assigns the work duties or sets the work schedule of the other [may be prohibited].”

The Sun source also noted that ABC is looking into whether the former couple’s dalliance impacted their “business judgment.”

Also, it looks like ABC isn’t just investigating Natasha and T.J.’s relationship! According to TMZ on Thursday, sources shared that the network’s human resources and legal department are looking into his and Amy’s affair as well. The insider noted they wanted to make sure the co-star didn’t violate any policies or breach their contracts, such as using company resources, like using vehicles or drivers, to meet up, or pressuring other staff members to keep the relationship quiet.

Furthermore, TMZ reports this review came when some people at ABC were disappointed by comments made by Kim, where she claimed on a Monday editorial call that the couple did not violate company policies since the network hadn’t looked into the relationship.

