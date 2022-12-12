Prince Harry Says Royal Family Was 'Happy To Lie To Protect' Prince William In New Trailer -- WATCH!

Prince Harry is finally coming after Prince William!

The first three episodes of his and Meghan Markle’s docuseries took many jabs at the Suits alum’s estranged family and the invasive UK press, but now it’s time to turn the attention onto the royal family feud!

On Monday, the streamer released a new trailer for Part 2 of the six-episode documentary series, which will air on Thursday. In the trailer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did NOT hold back by slamming the royal family and celebrating their exit from England! And we just know William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton are not going to be happy about what’s to come!

While Harry clearly had a bone to pick with his relatives amid the first three episodes, he has refrained from truly attacking anyone… until now! First on the docket? His estranged brother!

Above all else, William took the brunt of his brother’s wrath in the newly released trailer! At one point during the heated video, the former military officer put his entire family on blast while comparing how he and the Prince of Wales were treated and claiming The Firm is guilty of “institutional gaslighting.” He argued:

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William], but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Yeesh!

Ominously, Harry then wondered “what would have happened” if he and his wife had not fled the UK in 2020. Back then, the pair were under an extreme amount of media attention (as they had been for much of their relationship). From past interviews, we also know the actress, in particular, was struggling with her mental health at the time. On top of everything, the former Deal or No Deal model was also afraid for their physical safety, the 41-year-old recalled:

“Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Yikes! That sounds downright dangerous! Stressing the seriousness of the situation, the Archetypes host continued:

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

With everything reaching a boiling point, the 38-year-old hubby knew what he had to do to protect his loved ones, he declared:

“I said, ‘We need to get out of here.’”

And while it might have been a tough decision at first, he seemed extremely happy when the time came to depart the royal family! In a brief selfie-style video clip of him just after ditching his role as a senior royal, King Charles III and Princess Diana‘s youngest son is seen smiling into the camera while revealing he and Meghan were finally on the “freedom flight” to the US! Oof.

As Perezcious readers know, Harry and Meghan first hunkered down at Tyler Perry’s home in California before finally settling in their own place in Montecito. Interviewed for the series, Perry shared:

“They just wanted to be free! They wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that.”

The dramatic trailer ended on a high note as the Archewell founders gushed about having the ability to create the home they’ve “always wanted” while enjoying family time with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Whoa! Seems like they are really coming for the palace with these next three episodes! It’s going to be interesting to see what Harry has to say about his feud with William. The pair have been struggling for several years now. In 2019, Harry confirmed the conflict, saying in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey:

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Last year while speaking with Oprah Winfrey, he reiterated similar thoughts, noting:

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

But time can only heal so much! Attacking William for the whole world to see certainly isn’t going to help… Thoughts?! What are YOU hoping for in Part 2? Sound OFF (below)!

