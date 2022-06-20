Dean McDermott Reveals His 15-Year-Old Now Identifies As Trans

Dean McDermott is speaking out loud and proud!

During a film screening of his new movie My Fake Boyfriend at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Saturday night, Dean took a moment to thank and acknowledge his children in the audience — and, in doing so, provided an important update on how his 15-year-old, Liam (left), identifies! He shared via an Instagram Story captured by his eldest son Jack:

“The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son.”

Amazing! The audience broke out into applause for that reveal, too. So sweet!

The actor went on to express his love for the movie and his kids, adding:

“I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this. I think this movie is really important. It’s as poignant as it is fun. So, thank you all for coming, and most importantly, to Jack and Liam, I love you guys.”

Aw! What a supportive pops! Check out his speech HERE while it lasts!

Just one week ago, Dean was hitting the streets for Pride alongside the two (pictured above), as well. Rocking a pair of rainbow tie-dye overalls, the Chopped Canada host reflected on the fun day celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram. At the time, Dean was still referring to the teenager as one of his “boys,” (and it remains unclear if Liam’s name or pronouns will change in the future). Tori Spelling‘s ex-husband shared:

“WOW!!! What an amazing day celebrating @pride with my boys @thejackmonty and @liammcdermott2007 We had a BLAST!!”

They even hung out with Lisa Vanderpump! Ch-ch-check out how happy they all looked (below):

Cute!

Unfortunately, the 55-year-old was met with some hate in his comments for taking his kids to the event — but he promptly shut down the trolls, clapping back:

“The High Power I believe in . . . Loves everybody no matter their color, sexuality or religion. Also, there is NO sexualization of children happening by taking them to PRIDE. It’s a celebration of life. You love all humanity and respect them. That’s our job here on earth. To love each other and leave it a better place for the next generation. I have amazing children. Gay, Straight, and they’re going to change the world and make a difference. If you don’t like it, please DON’T follow. I don’t want or need to hear your negative bulls**t. Live, Love, Laugh, Learn. ”

LOVE THAT! It’s amazing to see how accepting and loving Dean is of all his children!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

