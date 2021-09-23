Debra Messing Is NOT A Fan Of Kim Kardashian Hosting SNL -- Because She REALLY Wants The Gig!

Someone get Debra Messing some cue cards, because girl seems to have lost the plot over Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig!

Earlier this week, SNL revealed that Kimmy Kakes will be hosting an episode of the upcoming season next month. The news sparked a big reaction on social media, with fans crying for joy and just, well, crying. One of those in the latter camp is apparently the Will & Grace alum, who felt the need to air her grievances on Twitter — which, tbh, accomplished nothing but making her look supes jelly.

Retweeting the show’s announcement of Kim hosting, the actress wrote:

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Uh, yeah, girl, apparently you are!

Related: Kim Says North West Wears Fake Tattoos & Listens To Black Sabbath ‘Like A Full Goth Girl’

As someone who has worked in cable television, Deb should know that shows only survive when they get good ratings, and SNL is no exception — which is why sometimes episodes are hosted by famous people who are (*gasp*) not trained actors!

Over the show’s decades-long run, plenty of non-actors have hosted, including athletes like Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Nancy Kerrigan, Michael Jordan, and Andy Roddick; politicians like Rudy Guiliani, John McCain, and (ugh) Donald Trump; and even activists like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

The show even had billionaire Elon Musk host last year, so Kimmy is hardly making history here. Then again, Deb was one of the people who took issue with Musk’s hosting stint after it was announced, writing at the time:

“It’s always been a dream of mine to host @nbcsnl . Ain’t gonna lie— seeing Elon Musk given that privilege- not the funniest of people- really hurts my heart.”

So, clearly, Debra has some issues she’s trying to work out here — but girl shouldn’t take it out on the KUWTK star!

Unsurprisingly, some fans weren’t laughing over the actress’ criticism, writing:

“Yes Debra, you are missing something. Like the last 40 years.” “She’s arguably one of the most famous people in the world. It’s a smart decision by SNL … Ppl who say she’s famous for being famous would kill to be famous for being famous. She uses her platform for positive things. Everyone RELAX”

Kim hasn’t addressed Debra’s shade, but she’s expressed her excitement about hosting the October 9 episode with musical guest Halsey, tweeting:

“OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Regardless of how funny she ends up being, it’s safe to say Kim’s going to draw a BIG crowd!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]