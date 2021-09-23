Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

Got A Tip?

Well, it’s Halloween time on Netflix again, and the big new crop of horror movies is… nonexistent. Yes, once again the streaming giant didn’t get the memo about the spookiest time of year. But there is a lot of new programming to put in your jack-o-lantern-shaped bucket.

First, and here’s a big one, it’s the debut of Seinfeld on Netflix. In a deal two years in the making, the streamer got all nine seasons of the megahit sitcom for a cool HALF BILLION DOLLARS. No wonder there wasn’t money for a bunch of new scary movies.

There is one vampire flick dropping this month, but Night Teeth looks more in the vein of a hip comedy. Oh, and for some nostalgic Nickelodeon fun, the first season of the Are You Afraid Of The Dark reboot is there for ya.

But hey, if drama is your biggest treat, there’s an all new season of You — this time with twice the murder — and a new series called Maid, starring up-and-comer Margaret Qualley. Oh, and for fans of The Crown who think it could use a little more choreo, there’s the debut of Diana: The Musical. Yes, for real!

See everything else coming — and going (below)!

Available October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary

Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special

Forever Rich — Netflix Film

The Guilty — Netflix Film

MAID — Netflix Series

Paik’s Spirit — Netflix Series

Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime

Swallow — Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Available October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film

Available October 4

On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Available October 5

Escape the Undertaker — Netflix Film

Available October 6

Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible — Netflix Series

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas — Netflix Series

Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film

Available October 7

The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Available October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family

Pretty Smart — Netflix Series

Available October 9

Blue Period — Netflix Anime

Insidious: Chapter 2

Available October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Going in Style

The King’s Affection — Netflix Series

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Available October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Available October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film

Hiacynt — Netflix Film

Reflection of You — Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Available October 14

Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

​​In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris — Netflix Film

Available October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film

The Four of Us — Netflix Film

Karma’s World — Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series

My Name — Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family

The Trip — Netflix Film

You: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Available October 16

Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family

​​Victoria & Abdul

Available October 19

In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film

Available October 20

Found — Netflix Documentary

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Night Teeth — Netflix Film

Stuck Together — Netflix Film

Available October 21

Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Insiders — Netflix Series

Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series

Sex, Love & Goop — Netflix Series

Available October 22

Adventure Beast — Netflix Series

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job — Netflix Series

Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film

Locke & Key: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Maya and the Three — Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary

Available October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Available October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Available October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series

Available October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic — Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film

Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Wentworth: Season 8

Available October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Motive — Netflix Documentary

Available October 29

Army of Thieves — Netflix Film

Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series

Dear Mother — Netflix Film

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes — Netflix Series

TBA

A World Without — Netflix Film

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series

Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary

Inspector Koo — Netflix Series

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving October 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving October 3

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving October 6

Real Steel

Leaving October 14

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving October 15

The Creative Brain

Leaving October 17

U Turn

Leaving October 20

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving October 21

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving October 23

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving October 27

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving October 28

Pup Star

Leaving October 30

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving October 31

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

