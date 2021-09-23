Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

Well, it’s Halloween time on Netflix again, and the big new crop of horror movies is… nonexistent. Yes, once again the streaming giant didn’t get the memo about the spookiest time of year. But there is a lot of new programming to put in your jack-o-lantern-shaped bucket.

First, and here’s a big one, it’s the debut of Seinfeld on Netflix. In a deal two years in the making, the streamer got all nine seasons of the megahit sitcom for a cool HALF BILLION DOLLARS. No wonder there wasn’t money for a bunch of new scary movies.

There is one vampire flick dropping this month, but Night Teeth looks more in the vein of a hip comedy. Oh, and for some nostalgic Nickelodeon fun, the first season of the Are You Afraid Of The Dark reboot is there for ya.

But hey, if drama is your biggest treat, there’s an all new season of You — this time with twice the murder — and a new series called Maid, starring up-and-comer Margaret Qualley. Oh, and for fans of The Crown who think it could use a little more choreo, there’s the debut of Diana: The Musical. Yes, for real!

See everything else coming — and going (below)!

Available October 1 A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special Forever Rich — Netflix Film The Guilty — Netflix Film MAID — Netflix Series Paik’s Spirit — Netflix Series Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime Swallow — Netflix Film A Knight’s Tale An Inconvenient Truth Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1 As Good as It Gets Awakenings B.A.P.S. Bad Teacher The Cave Desperado The Devil Inside Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood Double Team The DUFF Eagle Eye Endless Love Ghost Gladiator Hairspray (2007) The Holiday Jet Li’s Fearless The Karate Kid (2010) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life Léon: The Professional Malcolm X Observe and Report Once Upon a Time in Mexico Project X Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves Rumor Has It… Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9 Serendipity Spy Kids Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams Spy Kids 3: Game Over Step Brothers The Ugly Truth Till Death Titanic Tommy Boy Unthinkable Waterworld Zodiac Available October 3 Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film Available October 4 On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series Available October 5 Escape the Undertaker — Netflix Film Available October 6 Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary Baking Impossible — Netflix Series The Blacklist: Season 8 Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things The Five Juanas — Netflix Series Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film Available October 7 The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series ​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime Available October 8 A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film ​​LOL Surprise: The Movie My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family Pretty Smart — Netflix Series Available October 9 Blue Period — Netflix Anime Insidious: Chapter 2 Available October 11 The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family Going in Style The King’s Affection — Netflix Series Shameless (U.S.): Season 11 Available October 12 Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It Smart People Available October 13 Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film Hiacynt — Netflix Film Reflection of You — Netflix Series Violet Evergarden the Movie Available October 14 Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series ​​In the Dark: Season 3 One Night in Paris — Netflix Film Available October 15 CoComelon: Season 4 The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film The Four of Us — Netflix Film Karma’s World — Netflix Family Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series My Name — Netflix Series Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family The Trip — Netflix Film You: Season 3 — Netflix Series Available October 16 Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family ​​Victoria & Abdul Available October 19 In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film Available October 20 Found — Netflix Documentary Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family Night Teeth — Netflix Film Stuck Together — Netflix Film Available October 21 Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family Insiders — Netflix Series Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series Sex, Love & Goop — Netflix Series Available October 22 Adventure Beast — Netflix Series Dynasty: Season 4 Inside Job — Netflix Series Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film Locke & Key: Season 2 — Netflix Series Maya and the Three — Netflix Family More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary Available October 24 We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks Available October 25 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Available October 26 Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3 Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series Available October 27 Begin Again Hypnotic — Netflix Film Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series Wentworth: Season 8 Available October 28 Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Series The Motive — Netflix Documentary Available October 29 Army of Thieves — Netflix Film Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series Dear Mother — Netflix Film Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes) Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A The Time It Takes — Netflix Series TBA A World Without — Netflix Film An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series Encounters: Season 1 House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary Inspector Koo — Netflix Series The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving October 1 Death Race: Beyond Anarchy Tales From the Hood 2 Leaving October 3 Angel Has Fallen Leaving October 6 Real Steel Leaving October 14 Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin Leaving October 15 The Creative Brain Leaving October 17 U Turn Leaving October 20 Containment: Season 1 Free Fire Leaving October 21 The Hummingbird Project Leaving October 23 The Mist: Season 1 Leaving October 27 Rango Shine On with Reese: Season 1 Leaving October 28 Pup Star Leaving October 30 The 12th Man Zack and Miri Make a Porno Leaving October 31 60 Days In: Season 5 Angels & Demons Battle: Los Angeles Beowulf Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5 Catch Me If You Can The Da Vinci Code Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Forged in Fire: Season 6 The Heartbreak Kid The Impossible Inception Legally Blonde Mile 22 Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You Reckoning: Limited Series Snowden Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny Yes Man

