Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

Well, it’s Halloween time on Netflix again, and the big new crop of horror movies is… nonexistent. Yes, once again the streaming giant didn’t get the memo about the spookiest time of year. But there is a lot of new programming to put in your jack-o-lantern-shaped bucket.
First, and here’s a big one, it’s the debut of Seinfeld on Netflix. In a deal two years in the making, the streamer got all nine seasons of the megahit sitcom for a cool HALF BILLION DOLLARS. No wonder there wasn’t money for a bunch of new scary movies.
VIDEO: Conservatorship Is Examined At Length In Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears Trailer
There is one vampire flick dropping this month, but Night Teeth looks more in the vein of a hip comedy. Oh, and for some nostalgic Nickelodeon fun, the first season of the Are You Afraid Of The Dark reboot is there for ya.
But hey, if drama is your biggest treat, there’s an all new season of You — this time with twice the murder — and a new series called Maid, starring up-and-comer Margaret Qualley. Oh, and for fans of The Crown who think it could use a little more choreo, there’s the debut of Diana: The Musical. Yes, for real!
See everything else coming — and going (below)!
Available October 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary
Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special
Forever Rich — Netflix Film
The Guilty — Netflix Film
MAID — Netflix Series
Paik’s Spirit — Netflix Series
Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime
Swallow — Netflix Film
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Available October 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film
Available October 4
On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Available October 5
Escape the Undertaker — Netflix Film
Available October 6
Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary
Baking Impossible — Netflix Series
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas — Netflix Series
Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film
Available October 7
The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Available October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family
Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family
Pretty Smart — Netflix Series
Available October 9
Blue Period — Netflix Anime
Insidious: Chapter 2
Available October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — Netflix Series
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Available October 12
Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Available October 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film
Hiacynt — Netflix Film
Reflection of You — Netflix Series
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Available October 14
Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — Netflix Film
Available October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film
The Four of Us — Netflix Film
Karma’s World — Netflix Family
Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series
My Name — Netflix Series
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family
The Trip — Netflix Film
You: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Available October 16
Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family
Victoria & Abdul
Available October 19
In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film
Available October 20
Found — Netflix Documentary
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Night Teeth — Netflix Film
Stuck Together — Netflix Film
Available October 21
Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family
Insiders — Netflix Series
Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series
Sex, Love & Goop — Netflix Series
Available October 22
Adventure Beast — Netflix Series
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — Netflix Series
Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film
Locke & Key: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Maya and the Three — Netflix Family
More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary
Available October 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Available October 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Available October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series
Available October 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic — Netflix Film
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film
Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Wentworth: Season 8
Available October 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Motive — Netflix Documentary
Available October 29
Army of Thieves — Netflix Film
Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series
Dear Mother — Netflix Film
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes — Netflix Series
TBA
A World Without — Netflix Film
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series
Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary
Inspector Koo — Netflix Series
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary
And here’s what’s leaving!
Leaving October 1
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Leaving October 3
Angel Has Fallen
Leaving October 6
Real Steel
Leaving October 14
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Leaving October 15
The Creative Brain
Leaving October 17
U Turn
Leaving October 20
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
Leaving October 21
The Hummingbird Project
Leaving October 23
The Mist: Season 1
Leaving October 27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Leaving October 28
Pup Star
Leaving October 30
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving October 31
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man
[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]