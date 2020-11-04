Celebs React To Election Night Antics After Trump Falsely Declares Victory: 'Count Every Vote'

As of Wednesday morning, a president has yet to be elected while votes continue to be counted across the country.

Donald Trump may be screaming “victory” (prematurely, we might add, but what else is new?), but one word bears repeating in this tight race between POTUS and Joe Biden: patience. Even as we collectively as a nation keep Ben & Jerry’s in business by stress eating Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, our favorite celebs are reminding us to take a deep breath.

The new hashtag #CountEveryVote is trending on Twitter, with much of Hollywood voicing their support for the million plus LEGAL mail-in-ballots yet to be counted. And with it, many have called out Trump for claiming “a big WIN” Tuesday evening before later tweeting this about Democrats:

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Well, you don’t need us to tell you that Donnie boy is wrong there!

But let’s take a look at how Cardi B, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and more stars have been reacting to the stresscapades that are this year’s election:

Hang tough all! This is the #RedMirage it’s about to “turn the corner” into a #BlueWall. Take a breath and get centered in yourself for the next coming days. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/FbrDyRyvjC — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

a man who hasn't even lost the election, claiming the election was stolen — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news ???????? https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020

People of Arizona, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. If you’re in line, they must let you vote. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

#Minnesota! The future of our democracy depends on you showing up to the polls today — make your voice heard and make it count. Here's what you need to know:



✔️ Find your polling place: https://t.co/w3NuE6J0pA

✔️ You can register to #vote in-person

✔️ Polls close at 8pm — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) November 4, 2020

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

We'll know the election results when every ballot is counted. That's how democracy works. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 4, 2020

Waiting is hard, but democracy is worth waiting for. #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/E66qeNvjSe — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 4, 2020

THISSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!! Be Patient! When they count ALL THE VOTES, we will be celebrating!???? #CountEveryVote https://t.co/V9hLNy6seB — Debra Messing✍???? (@DebraMessing) November 4, 2020

They gotta count every vote.

Every last one.

Just. Keep. Breathing.

This could take a little while.#CountEveryVote — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, 2020

Not a huge fan of STATES — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, 2020

Hey gang, I’m a Floridian. This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the United States. Do not sweat FL. It will do what it always does and be Florida. Keep voting where you can and stay focused. ???? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

Trump is scared. He knows he is going to lose. If he even dares try to steal this election before every vote is counted, we take to the streets in numbers never witnessed before. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/HJHSBnVqg2 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

Keep calm. Be patient. Allow local elections officials to do their jobs. What is most important isn’t the speed of the count; it’s that every eligible vote is counted. Americans made their voices heard in record numbers, and their votes must be counted. #Election2020 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 4, 2020

count every vote — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 4, 2020

God, I love the first night of Election Week. So festive. We broke out the traditional stress ball garlands and I’m going to carve the Xanax in about 20 minutes. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

It is, and will always be, a marathon and not a sprint. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 4, 2020

it’s election week, not election night — Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) November 4, 2020

We can get through this, Perezcious readers!

