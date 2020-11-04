Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Donald Trump

Celebs React To Election Night Antics After Trump Falsely Declares Victory: 'Count Every Vote'

Donald Trump election night celebs react

As of Wednesday morning, a president has yet to be elected while votes continue to be counted across the country.

Donald Trump may be screaming “victory” (prematurely, we might add, but what else is new?), but one word bears repeating in this tight race between POTUS and Joe Biden: patience. Even as we collectively as a nation keep Ben & Jerry’s in business by stress eating Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, our favorite celebs are reminding us to take a deep breath.

Related: Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend DUMPS Him Over His Trump Endorsement!

The new hashtag #CountEveryVote is trending on Twitter, with much of Hollywood voicing their support for the million plus LEGAL mail-in-ballots yet to be counted. And with it, many have called out Trump for claiming “a big WIN” Tuesday evening before later tweeting this about Democrats:

 

Well, you don’t need us to tell you that Donnie boy is wrong there!

But let’s take a look at how Cardi B, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and more stars have been reacting to the stresscapades that are this year’s election:

We can get through this, Perezcious readers!

[Image via Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 04, 2020 07:31am PDT

Share This