Kim Kardashian Says North West Wears Fake Tattoos & Listens To Black Sabbath 'Like A Full Goth Girl'

North West is finding her own way in life — and doing it differently than her famous momma!

Kim Kardashian went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Thursday’s episode and discussed exactly that for a bit with the daytime TV mainstay’s eponymous host. And based on how the proud mom makes it sound, she really has four different, unique, and fun personalities at home to love and develop!

With Ellen DeGeneres looking on and listening intently, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the most of her final-season appearance on the talk show.

Fans across the world have seen North grow up on camera, essentially, with dress-up pics and childhood moments shared on social media. So it was only natural for Ellen to inquire about Kim’s 8-year-old daughter! And Kim didn’t disappoint!

Revealing North’s unique feel for style and comparing her to 3-year-old Chicago West, the reality TV maven explained:

“[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. All my kids are so different. North is, like, goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

OMG!

The idea of 8-year-old North head banging and rocking out — and the picture of those fake face tattoos — is just too much! We love it! (Also, Black Sabbath is good musical taste for a kid! We’re impressed! LOLz!)

North is really leaning into some of the stereotypes involved with that goth vibe, apparently, too.

While the SKIMS founder acknowledged to Ellen that she “got really lucky” with having four relatively well-behaved children, she nevertheless admitted her eldest apparently still really likes to go her own way:

“North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, ‘I want to be an only child’ phase. She hasn’t. It’s a struggle even to go to school. There’ll be times when she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.’ So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I’m the carpool mom. … I’ll have to separate the kids because [North] wants her own music, she wants her own vibe. So I have to trade off.”

Kim continued on from there, revealing more abut Saint and Psalm West, as well:

“Saint is like video game, tech wiz — like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl — that’s her.”

Love it!

The longtime daytime TV talker inevitably asked the KKW Beauty founder about her big sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s very hands-on relationship with rocker beau Travis Barker, too! And Kim didn’t disappoint!

Discussing Kourt’s very-public love with the Blink-182 drummer, Kanye West‘s estranged wife said:

“I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together. … Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for, like, a decade.”

Awwww!

And after Ellen hilariously quipped that it was “a lot” to see all the making out, Kim agreed, and added:

“You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”

That’s so sweet!

Ch-ch-check out a little preview of Kim’s Kourt-related conversation (below):

Too funny!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? How about “only child” North’s goth reveal — did you expect to hear that, or nah?!

Share ’em down in the comments (below)!!!

