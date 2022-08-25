Demi Lovato & New Beau Jute$ ‘Smitten’ With Each Other: ‘He Would Drop Anything For Her’

Demi Lovato and Jute$ are extremely happy in their relationship!

If you didn’t know, Demi (who is back to using she/her pronouns) was said to be in a relationship with a “fellow musician” earlier this month from a People insider:

“It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

Only a week later, she went public in her relationship and revealed the “super great guy” to be Jordan Lutes, whose stage name is Jute$! They were photographed together in New York City while the musician was promoting her album Holy Fvck — which her new man helped write a song for. He even called the song Substance one of his “favorite songs” he’s “ever worked on.” How sweet!

And it would seem things are only getting sweeter for the pair! A source told ET on Tuesday the couple “connected” a lot over music — which isn’t surprising as it’s a big passion for the both of them:

“Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other’s intellect and that keeps things fresh between them.”

Aww!

The insider gushed the two musicians are “very smitten” over each other and the 23-year-old would “drop anything” to make his lady feel “special and important”:

“They are both very smitten over each other. He would drop anything for her and loves to make her feel special and important.”

The close source also went on to say they’re very healthy together and have a “good foundation” for what’s to come in their relationship:

“The importance of staying healthy in their minds, bodies and souls together and it sets a healthy foundation for their relationship and what’s to come.”

We’re so happy for them! The person also noted Lovato’s struggle with sobriety, but said she’s “staying on track” and “taking care of herself” is a major priority:

“In terms of sobriety, every day is a struggle, but Demi is doing well. Staying on track and taking care of herself is certainly a major daily priority for her.”

Jute$ took to Instagram over the weekend to wish the 30-year-old a happy birthday, and the adorable caption further shows the pair really seem to be over the moon together. He calls himself “the luckiest schmuck in the world”:

“happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

See the full post and all of the cute pics (below):

What a cute couple! We’re so glad they’re happy and we wish them the best in the future!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram/Jute$]