Sophie Turner Kisses Her Girlfriend After Shopping -- And It Has Fans SHOOK!

Sophie Turner sent the internet into a tailspin this week!

According to People, the 27-year-old actress was shopping and grabbing a smoothie at an establishment in Notting Hill, London, with her longtime gal pal Tabitha Doherty on Thursday. It seemed like the friends had a great day together! And following their afternoon hangout session, photographers saw Sophia and Tabitha go their separate ways – but not before they snapped the pair giving each other a kiss on the lips! OMG!!! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sophie Turner Is Feeling Peckish After Shopping with a Friend https://t.co/p26M5bajji — People (@people) December 16, 2023

Don’t get too excited, everyone! This most likely was nothing more than a platonic smooch between them. Not to mention that Sophie has been dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. And they, too, have been photographed packing on the PDA several times since their romance debuted in October. A source even told Us Weekly the Game of Thrones alum was “really happy with” the 29-year-old and “things might be headed” toward the two of them getting very serious in the future. So there’s a chance Sophie and Tabitha are just friends and nothing else.

That being said, fans were still freaking out over their smooch on social media! See some of the reactions (below):

“SOPHIE TURNER KISSED A WOMAN??!??!?” “sophie turner kissing women was not on my 2023 bingo card but i love it” “good morning to sophie turner kissing a woman in london” “SOPHIE TURNER KISSING WOMEN IN PUBLIC I LOVE IT HERE” “sophie turner kissing girls on the street oh maybe it will be a good day” “sophie turner kissing girls changed my life”

