Why Demi Lovato Feels MOST Confident When Having Sex!

Well, she’s been telling us she’s Confident for years! Now we know she meant it!

During the latest episode of the LadyGang podcast out on Tuesday, Demi Lovato revealed she’s “most confident” when she’s “having sex”! Seriously?! Knowing this isn’t always the case for most people, she explained exactly why she feels so good getting frisky, adding:

“I think because you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like [reality]. What clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody.”

Inneresting!

The Camp Rock alum has been dating her current boyfriend Jute$ (AKA Jordan Lutes) since last summer, and has fallen head over heels! Back in March, she said she “couldn’t be more in love” with him. Aw! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram]