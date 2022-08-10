Insecure Star Denise Dowse In A Coma Following ‘Virulent Form Of Meningitis'

Really sad news, especially for fans of Insecure. Denise Dowse, who plays the sage-like therapist Dr. Rhonda Pyne on the HBO hit, is in a coma following a case of meningitis.

The 64-year-old’s sister, Tracey Dowse, confirmed the news in a Friday Facebook post asking for any support, writing:

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis.”

So terrifying! You can just feel the heartbreak and concern through the post.

Meningitis is a swelling of the membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord. In this case, her sister suggest, it was a viral infection that caused it. Her sister revealed:

“Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Very scary. She added:

“She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

The actress has a long resume of fan favorites in addition to her role on Issa Rae‘s beloved show, including a 10-year run on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley, as well as titles such as Grey’s Anatomy, Coach Carter, and The Guardian, amongst many others.

So very accomplished — and we’re sure she still has many plans left, like her sister said.

After news hit the web, many took to social media to share their warm thoughts and support for the Hollywood vet. Ian Ziering, Denise’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star posted:

“Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead.”

Jason Kelley also chimed in, adding:

“Peace, healing and recovery be upon Denise. She’s deeply loved.”

Other notable names that extended their love and prayers for the Guess Who actress included singer Lalah Hathaway, who commented “Sending healing and peace,” and Jill Marie Jones, who dropped some praying hands and heart emojis.

As for Tracey, she is just trying to stay positive amidst everything going on. In the same post where she revealed her sister’s condition, she explained:

“I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.”

TMZ spoke with Tracey Tuesday where she revealed that the director’s condition had not changed. Send your hopes and prayers for her recovery, Perezcious readers! Keep fighting, Denise!

