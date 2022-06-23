Wild Things 24/7! Denise Richards Follows Daughter Sami Sheen's Footsteps And Joins OnlyFans!

Ah, it feels like only yesterday that Denise Richards walked away from the Real Housewives franchise over those persistent hookup rumors with Brandi Glanville…

But if the Drop Dead Gorgeous star wasn’t ready to get intimate with fans then, she sure is now — but in a completely different way: momma has apparently joined OnlyFans!

That’s right, y’all. Just a week after publicly supporting her and Charlie Sheen’s 18-year-old daughter Sami’s decision to join the adult content platform, Denise has made her own account!

The always sexy 51 year old made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. Alongside a video of herself wading in the ocean, the star urged her followers to subscribe to her page on the X-rated site, writing:

“Ready… here we go #OnlyFans… Link in bio ”

The link took fans to Richards’ freshly-launched OF page, which currently houses just one post. Subscribers can gain access to the bombshell’s content for the small fee of $25 a month. It’s a bit pricier than the $20/month fee her teen daughter Sami is charging — but hey, when you’re Denise Richards, you can pull in the big bucks.

The move comes after Denise’s ex condemned their daughter’s decision to join the adult site, while blasting the actress in the process. The Two and a Half Men star told Us Weekly:

“This did not occur under my roof. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother… I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

For her part, Richards quickly voiced public support for Sami, commenting on the teen’s IG post announcing her OF page:

“Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.”

The former Bond girl also clapped back at Sheen, whom she divorced in 2006, telling Page Six that Sami should be allowed to make her “own choices” now that she’s an adult.

Richards shared:

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Shortly after, the Illinois native addressed the drama on her ‘Gram, teasing that she herself might be tempted to launch her own page on the site. She wrote:

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because of women & men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter as well. If there really a difference posting a picture of ourself [sic] in a bikini on Only Fans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but s***t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account. Oh & those of you that are so judgmental… sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend.”

Sounds like momma realized the perks of being an OnlyFans content creator were just too good to pass up!

Sheen, meanwhile, eventually walked back his criticism of Sami’s account, telling UsWeekly that Denise convinced him that their child’s new career might not be as risque as he thought.

The actor revealed:

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Great to hear! Of course, now we’re wondering what Charlie thinks of Denise joining…

What do U think about this development, Perezcious readers? Will Denise go all-in on her OF? Will Brandi end up making a cameo!? The possibilities are endless, so share your predictions (below)!

