Charlie Sheen Backtracks His Comments About Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans After Denise Richards Slammed Him For Being ‘Judgmental’

Charlie Sheen had a change of heart about his daughter Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans!

After Denise Richards slammed the 56-year-old actor over his lack of support for the teen, he made a statement via his publicist Jeff Ballard to Us Weekly backtracking on his previous comments to note that he’ll have her back, saying:

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

As we’ve been reporting, the 18-year-old announced earlier this month that she was joining the adult social media platform. However, Charlie voiced his displeasure over the new business venture and seemingly blamed Denise for it to Us, stating:

“This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

For her part, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been nothing but supportive of Sami joining OnlyFans. She took to Instagram to point out the fact that no one can judge their daughter – including Charlie:

“Lots of negative comments on my social media this week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.”

Denise continued:

“I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter, as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself on IG in a bikini? We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but s**t, if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you.”

Hopefully, the two parents can truly come to some sort of understanding on this matter – instead of continuing to air this out publicly. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by Charlie’s latest statement?

