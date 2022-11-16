Denise Richards Fires Back At Troll Who Wished She'd Taken A 'Shot To The Neck' During Shocking Road Rage Incident!!

Denise Richards went off on an online hater who wished her harm after her road rage shooting!

As we reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her husband, Aaron Phypers, got lost while driving to a studio in Los Angeles on Monday, causing a driver behind them to become frustrated and scream at them. Although her husband let the motorist pass them, the guy was apparently already lost to rage because he shot at them! WTF!

The bullet ended up only hitting the back of the driver’s side of the couple’s Ford F-150 Shelby pick-up truck, and thankfully, no one had been injured from the situation. However, Denise was left rattled by the situation. And while the Wild Things star has received an outpouring of love and support since the news broke, she sadly has also had to deal with some awful comments from social media users.

One person specifically reacted to the road rage incident on Twitter by wishing Denise got seriously hurt. What the f**k?! They wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”

This is such a vile thing to say to someone who just went through a horrifying experience. And the 51-year-old actress wasn’t going to stand for the nasty remark, responding to the message on Wednesday:

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a**hole”

She then thanked a fan who offered their prayers to her and her family after the “terrible ordeal.”

Beyond her clapback, Denise (understandably) has not fully opened up about the scary moment yet. However, as we reported Tuesday evening, an insider shared with People that the shooter — who had been in a “gold and maroon van” — was potentially following them for some time:

“[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed. The guy was obviously pissed behind him. The van was on his tail, pushing him almost… they couldn’t figure it out.”

The source explained Aaron had rolled his window down to figure out what was happening — and that’s when things became intense as the guy accused the 50-year-old of cutting him off. Seriously, dude? That doesn’t mean you whip out your gun! According to the People insider, they didn’t even realize the person shot at them until they arrived at the set and spotted the bullet hole in the back:

“When they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene. Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal. The production company made her feel safe but they didn’t file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it’s worth a lot of money.”

We are sending some positive energy to Denise and her hubby as they continue to process this nightmare. Hopefully, they won’t receive anymore of these disgusting messages about their road rage shooting moving forward.

