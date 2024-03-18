Did Sami Sheen Just Change Her OnlyFans To Straight Up Porn?!

Did Sami Sheen just take her OnlyFans to a new XXX level?!

Last week, the 20-year-old took to X (Twitter) to announce that her first boyfriend/girlfriend collab, with fellow OF star Aiden David, was live. She teased the content with a selfie of her and her man dripping wet in white towels. You can see that one HERE, and from there, minds only had to wonder — is she doing straight up porn now?? Up until now, she’s been sharing mostly bikini and bra pics… Well, at least for the most part. She did free the nipple that one time. But she just dialed things up to 11!!

DailyMail.com reported over the weekend that the celeb kid, whose parents are Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, posed completely naked in a shower with her boyfriend behind her to simulate sex in her latest content. So, like, she’s going full porn star now? Really?? Well, not exactly!

In response to fans calling out her new content, Sami took to Instagram to clarify that she’s NOT having sex on camera. She wrote in a blurry selfie:

“just wanna clarify that my B/G collab does NOT consist of any s3x tapes, not sure where people are getting that info but it’s wrong!!! just don’t want any subs getting mad at me for false advertisement :)”

She added:

“but anyways, the collab is still rlly hot and you should go take a look hehe”

Well, if not porn, her posts are definitely getting more and more risqué…

Sami previously collaborated with her mom in a controversial OF post, which Denise said she did to protect her.

And now… this. Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments (below)!

