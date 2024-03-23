Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' OTHER Daughter Is A Devout Christian Who Shares Bible Quotes Online!

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards‘ daughter has been making a lot of headlines the past few months. Sami Sheen started an OnlyFans account when she was still a teen, and the 20-year-old has been making BANK on it. Enough to afford a boob job, which she documented in real time on social media.

Definitely sounds like the daughter of Mr. Tiger Blood and a Real Housewife, right? Well, that’s just one daughter. Sami’s younger sister is… different.

It turns out Lola Sheen isn’t the exhibitionist her older sis is. Far from it! In fact, the 18-year-old isn’t just skipping out on the whole OnlyFans thing — she barely even has an Instagram! She only posts every few months, and nothing nearly so racy as Sami. She’s just not very interested in the spotlight or Hollywood life in general. Heck, she never even watched her mom’s reality show! When asked about Denise’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills run, she told the Do I Know You podcast last year:

“I haven’t seen a single episode. I’ve always wanted to look at things that are more talking about positive things and not a lot of drama.”

Fair!

But here’s the more surprising part — she’s also a born-again Christian! For real! The teen is so devout she’s more likely to posts Bible quotes on her IG than swimsuit pics! In fact, she posted one on her Stories the same day big sis revealed her first collab with a male performer on her OF page! She wrote:

“May the love of Christ be so evident in your life that others would see Him when they cross your path.”

Was it shade? Judging her sister’s lewd career? Maybe. Or maybe it’s just the way she is! She has one Bible verse pasted to her IG bio — Exodus 14:14, which reads:

“The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

Kinda surprising how different she is from her sister, right? And that isn’t the only difference!

Instead of raking in tens of thousands of dollars a month posing nude, Lola works the kind of job a great many girls her age do — in a restaurant! Of course, those who have worked in food service know that industry is hardly devoid of drama! LOLz! But not the kind that grabs headlines.

