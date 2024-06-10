Denise Richards & Fam Starring In NEW Reality Show! Y'all Won't BELIEVE This Title!

Denise Richards is returning to reality TV with a bang!

The 53-year-old has officially landed her own docuseries at E! with the working title Denise Richards and the Wild Things! OMG, they did NOT! A reference to her iconic sexy crime thriller?? Wow!

The show will serve as a follow up to her short-lived show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which ran for two seasons from 2008 to 2009 on the same network. Of course, Denise has had a wild relationship with the small screen since then with her short but controversial time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And her daughters are all grown up this time, too!

In a press release, the Starship Troopers star gushed about sharing the screen with her daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen:

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just three and four years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle.”

Charlie wasn’t mentioned — but he’s a part of his daughters’ lives, so he must at least cameo, right? Denise, who also shared 12-year-old adopted daughter Eloise with current husband Aaron Phypers, added:

“I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

Apparently, Housewives producer Alex Baskin is to thank for making the new show happen! And he’ll be serving as an executive producer! NBCUniversal‘s Rachel Smith added in the press release:

“Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention. With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do.”

The network added:

“This time around, life is more complicated and unpredictable. Richards and her family, which include daughters Sami, Lola and Eloise, and husband Aaron, test each other’s boundaries and show us what their famous, loving and controversial life is like.”

The show is set to hit screens next year — just like Alec Baldwin‘s new reality show! We have SO many questions! Will Charlie be a part of it?? Will Sami’s OnlyFans be a plot point?! We can’t WAIT to watch!

Will YOU be tuning in?? 2025 is STACKED!

[Images via Sami Sheen/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]