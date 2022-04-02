Denzel Washington Finally Speaks Out About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

Denzel Washington has spoken out for the first time about Will Smith’s slap during the Oscars.

As you know by now, the 53-year-old actor shocked everyone when he suddenly walked onto the and smacked Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Denzel had been one of the attendees who was then seen comforting Will during the commercial breaks shortly after the altercation. And in his tearful acceptance speech for best actor, the King Richard star even made it a point to thank Denzel for being there for him, saying:

“Thank you, D. Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.’”

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Now, the 67-year-old has gone into some more detail about what went down that night at a leadership summit with author and bishop T.D. Jakes on Saturday, saying “for whatever reason the devil got a hold of him that night.” When Jakes’ noted that Denzel “stepped in the middle of World War III” at the ceremony, The Equalizer actor responded:

“There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil goes, ‘Oh no leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got a hold of him that night.”

While Denzel refused to disclose what the group talked about following the infamous slap, he did reveal that he prayed with Will at the time:

“Fortunately there were people there, not just me but others [like] Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. Some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it.”

Since that moment, the fallout from Will’s actions has continued – with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences conducting a former review of the assault. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum even resigned from the organization, stating that he is willing to accept “any and all consequences” that result from the Academy’s inquiry:

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Meanwhile, Chris has touched on the incident at his first stand-up comedy show in Boston this week, expressing that he is still “processing what happened” and will discuss it later.

