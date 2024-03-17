Man Arrested After Falling Asleep With Pants Down Doing WHAT During Kristen Stewart’s New Movie?!

A moviegoer was arrested during a screening for Kristen Stewart’s new movie Love Lies Bleeding after being caught red handed… in the worst way possible.

Last week, the Twilight star’s new thriller about the world of bodybuilding hit theaters to some pretty stellar reviews — but one in particular is catching attention for all the wrong reasons. On Thursday, X (Twitter) user Ben Salami posted a photo of a man passed out in a MJR Southgate Cinema theater in Detroit. But if you look closely, you’ll see that his pants are down and his d**k is out! WTF!!!

The social media user wrote:

“Went to go see Love Lies Bleeding and this drunk guy jacked himself off to sleep”

That’s DISGUSTING! What a creep!

In the photo, the man was literally out cold… Probably because of the bottles of booze and pack of cigarettes pictured next to him in the photo. In the replies, Ben added that “the manager handled the situation professionally and appropriately,” and that the theater “was extremely apologetic and very nice.” But some things you just can’t unsee…

However, the Southgate Police Department confirmed to Variety on Friday morning that the unnamed man had been arrested. As of then, he hadn’t been charged or arraigned, but we’re sure he’s going to be hit with the law. We hope, at least!

See the NSFW photo for yourself HERE — but be advised, it’s graphic!!

