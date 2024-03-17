Elizabeth Hurley Says It Was ‘Liberating’ To Have Son Damian Direct Her NSFW Scenes In Steamy New Movie!

Elizabeth Hurley was perfectly comfortable getting steamy in front of her son… In fact, it was “liberating” for her!

If you didn’t know, the Austin Powers actress has an erotic new movie coming out that’s written and directed by her 21-year-old son Damian. It’s called Strictly Confidential and it dropped its first trailer last summer, promising quite the NSFW experience as Elizabeth looks to be hooking up with another girl! Watch the trailer (below):

Quite bold of her son to ask her to star in that role… But she didn’t have any problem doing it!

While chatting with Access Hollywood on Saturday about the film, which drops next month, the 58-year-old shared:

“It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks after you.”

She continued:

“The things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily things I’d always done in movies many times before, but having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after, and I knew in the production [and] in the post, I knew he’d look after me.”

Who else has your back like family, right? We mean, not many families do stuff like this, but still! LOLz!

She added:

“It’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I’d do it again.”

OMG! We hope she just means in the sense that her son looked after her behind the camera like no one else ever has! Maybe she can play a nun in their next joint venture. HA!

Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts? Sound OFF in the comments!

