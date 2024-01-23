Who Is The Poop-Hoarding Victoria's Secret Model? Devon Windsor Responds To Speculation!

Have social media users finally figured out the identity of the “nightmare” Victoria’s Secret model roommate?

For those not keeping up with “poopgate,” here’s a quick rundown. TikToker Taylor Paré went viral this month when she told a story on the platform about a former Victoria’s Secret roomie she had in New York City with some disturbing habits — including lying and stealing items from the other girls in the apartment. But the worst thing she discovered about that person? The model kept trash in a suitcase, such as used tampons, dirty tissues, and… poop-stained toilet paper! So gross!

Although Taylor did not reveal the identity of the model in question, she did note they’ve become a big name in the industry ten years following that horrible roommate situation — and also that they’re popular on TikTok! Social media users have since put on their detective hats to figure out who the poop-hoarding roomie could have been. One name many people have dropped? Devon Windsor. See some of the comments (below):

“Devon Windsor ???” “Devin Windsor for sure” “was this Devon?” “It is 1000% Devin Windsor. Can’t convince me otherwise”

Well, Devon caught wind of the poopgate debacle! And she made sure to tell everyone she is NOT the model in question! The 29-year-old took to TikTok to shut down the speculation, saying:

“I was just so confused. I was like ‘Wow, my videos are doing so amazing. What could it be?’ I go to the comments section, and I keep seeing all these comments about toilet paper and suitcases and I’m like ‘What the f**k is going on?’ So I scroll, scroll, scroll, and I see I was tagged in the comment sections. Me with almost every single Victoria’s Secret model there ever was cause there’s this girl whom I don’t know and I’ve never met mentioning the story about this girl who is a VS angel who stole stuff and kept like weird things in her suitcases and all this s**t. Weird. Don’t know what that’s about. Definitely wasn’t me.”

The proof? Devon claimed to have only lived in an apartment with other models in 2012 — not 2014. She explained:

“All I can say is I only lived in a model’s apartment in New York for one and a half months, and it was 2012. And it was an IMG models apartment – only with other IMG models. I don’t know who this girl is or if she ever was an IMG model. If she was, then maybe she was in this apartments.”

She continued:

“And she mentions going through this girl’s bag during the Harper’s Bazaar Icon event. I only went to that event I think in like way later into my career. It must have been at least 2014 or 2015. … I moved to London in 2013, got a boyfriend and lived with him in 2013 on. And I never went to the model’s apartment. So I know you guys would love for this to be me. But unfortunately, you can’t crack the code.”

However, she does have a theory on who it could have been! She actually thinks it was a “younger” model, explaining:

“I’m assuming it is somebody younger than me because girls who are doing Victoria’s Secret that were doing Harper’s Bazaar Icons, which is one of the newer parties, definitely would not be living in the model’s apartments if they were doing VS. I also only did the shows and did some things for Pink. It had to be somebody new. That’s a very weird story.”

Hmm. Watch the entire video (below):

While Devon insisted the poopgate model wasn’t her, people aren’t buying it! Instead, they’re now even more convinced she was the culprit due to her response! Check it out (below):

“Now I REALLY think it was you.” “This makes me think it was her” “Quite a lot of explaining ehhhhh” “It’s youuuuuu” “We all immediately though it was you. You have the vibe” “Its her Def!”

As Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay would say, they want receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, everything to prove her innocence! And she happily obliged. She dropped another video on TikTok, showing a picture of her first Harper’s Bazaar Icon party in… 2015! She also included pictures of her “first real” apartment that she didn’t share with anyone else in April 2014. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It appears the mystery hasn’t been solved yet, Perezcious readers! Unless Devon is trying to do whatever she can to cover it up and not earn the rep of being a poop-hoarder. Taylor did accuse the model in her story of allegedly being a “pathological liar” after all! LOLz! But then we guess any denial looks bad!

We should also note, Devon is not the only one who’s been mentioned… Who do YOU think it really is? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, Devon Windsor/TikTok, Taylor Paré/TikTok]