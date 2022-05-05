Logan Marshall-Green's Ex Accuses Him Of Marital Rape In Heartbreaking Abortion Post

Logan Marshall-Green’s ex-wife is opening up about her experiences with abortions — and making the actor look horrible in the process, we might add.

On Wednesday, Diane Gaeta took to Instagram to bravely share how abortion has helped her “save and shape [her] own life,” days after the Supreme Court’s drafted opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked online.

One story involved her then-“husband,” whom the Infestation star accused of practicing and joking about “marriage rape.” While the 42-year-old didn’t name the 24 alum in her post, it’s clear that Logan was the subject of the story, as the actress has only been married once.

Gaeta alleged in the lengthy caption:

“My husband practiced and joked about ‘marriage rape.’ We had an argument and then make up sex, in the pitch dark from behind as my penance outside in the garage. I told him it was my fertile day and he needed to pull out and he said, ‘No.’ and didn’t. I got pregnant.”

She continued:

“He was away in Jordan shooting a movie and I was alone with both of my children. I told him and he said if I had another baby he would divorce me. He didn’t want another kid, case closed. I went to my OBGYN and he said that he didn’t like the levels on the baby’s development anyway and it would be okay to abort, even though I was devastated, because the baby would probably be abnormal and not viable anyway.”

Driving her point home, she concluded:

“Without abortion I would have been forced to carry a baby whose tissue was growing into the walls of my uterus with a man who was raping and physically abusing me and would leave me with a third baby and whom I was totally dependent on financially. Again, I went through this abortion totally alone and still, abortion has helped me save and shape my own life. Abortion is a woman’s right and should never be taken away. If you think you don’t know a woman who has had an abortion, now you do.”

The mother-of-two also opened up about an abortion she had when she was 18 after the “condom broke” while she was having sex with her then-boyfriend. She wrote:

“My boyfriend was religious and he wanted to keep it. He told his family. They congratulated him. I was terrified. I made him take me to Planned Parenthood in Hackensack, NJ. He dropped me off. He wouldn’t come in.”

Frustratingly, she said protesters were outside the clinic at the time, yelling at her that she was a “murderer,” which was “traumatizing from start to finish” for her. She added:

“I was totally alone the whole time. And yet, I’m grateful I had that choice. That I wasn’t trapped by a mistake and a religious man.”

LMG and Gaeta were married from December 2012 to July 2020. They share 8-year-old son, Tennessee Logan. She also has a 12-year-old daughter, Culla Mae, whose father was the late actor Johnny Lewis. Gaeta filed for divorce from Logan in April 2019 after accusing The O.C. alum of cheating on her with another actress.

We applaud Diane for speaking her truth, and potentially changing people’s minds about why a woman’s right to abortions should never be taken away.

