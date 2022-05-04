Phoebe Bridgers Reveals She Had An Abortion While On Tour Just LAST YEAR In Wake Of Shocking Supreme Court Leak

Phoebe Bridgers is getting candid about her own abortion story in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

By now, you have most likely heard about the leaked opinion draft signed by Justice Samuel Alito showing the court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that protected abortion rights. In a statement, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document but noted that “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.” Although the outcome could change when they make the final decision in late June or July, things are not looking good since a majority of Justices — Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett are all in support of the opinion.

Related: Katie Maloney Explains Why It Was Important To Her To Open Up About Her Abortion On VPR



And while the fate of Roe v. Wade remains uncertain, many celebrities and politicians have stormed social media to express their outrage over the Supreme Court’s draft decision. But Phoebe did something more personal and powerful than most.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal she herself had an abortion last year while on her Reunion Tour for her second album, Punisher. She wrote to her followers:

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Truth. Phoebe then concluded her message by sharing “a big list of places you donate to right now,” published by The Cut, which listed abortion rights organizations people can support at this time. Take a look at her candid post (below):

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

This is such a brave move. But that’s the point, isn’t it? It shouldn’t be brave. There shouldn’t be such a stigma here — many women get abortions every day. It’s an important health option that women shouldn’t be shamed over — and sure as hell shouldn’t be illegal. Because what you get then is unsafe abortions that don’t sound anything like Phoebe’s story.

Many social media users hopped in the comments section to voice their support for the Kyoto artist, writing:

“thank you so much for sharing this experience with us. i’m so proud. you are so brave and i love you.” “Hope you’re doing okay It’s such a disappointment seeing these laws ruin so many peoples lives. Everyone has a right to decide whether or not they have one, and should be able to decide in their own time. Thank you for sharing this with us “ “im so proud of you for speaking up about this. it’s so important and it gets rid of the stigma around it, making others feel better about sharing their own stories, which takes bravery. and im so proud of the bravery with which you shared this.” “your honesty and integrity in this matter is so important and will help many feel less alone.” “thank u to phoebe bridgers for sharing her abortion story. this kind of transparency helps.” “seeing @phoebe_bridgers talk openly about her abortion is so radical yet it shouldn’t have to be”

“thank you for sharing your experience and de stigmatising abortion it’s nothing anyone should ever be ashamed of, a woman’s body is her own choice” “thank you for sharing and helping create a space for conversation about an experience that many struggle to open up about”

As many of her followers have also stated, we appreciate Pheobe’s honesty about her experience. We wish more celebs would be. Reactions to the Supreme Court’s draft opinion? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MTV News/YouTube]