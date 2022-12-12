Diddy's Mystery Baby Momma REVEALED After Surprising Birth Of Baby Girl!

He’s a new daddy… but who’s the momma?!

Sean “Diddy” Combs shocked the internet over the weekend when he made the surprise announcement he welcomed a baby girl — whom he named after himself! Baby Love Sean Combs was celebrated with (naturally) lots of love on social media when her pops gushed about the new arrival, along with his six other kids, on Saturday:

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The musician left everything else up to his fans’ imagination, but now it’s finally time to meet the baby momma!

According to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday, Love’s momma is… 28-year-old Dana Tran! Per the outlet, she goes by Dana Tee on social media, but she seems to have recently deleted her Instagram. You can get a glimpse of her HERE. The new mom reportedly works in the cyber security industry and appears to be a SoCal native. It’s unclear how she met Diddy or what the extent of their relationship is. What we do know is that the pair’s daughter was secretly welcomed on October 15 in Newport, California. Meanwhile, the rapper was last romantically linked to Yung Miami, so it’s hard to know what’s going on there.

Diddy is also dad to Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, Christian (AKA King), 24, and 15-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila with the late model Kim Porter. He also shares Chance, 16, with Sarah Chapman, and Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton. At 53, starting fresh with a newborn is definitely going to make for a major lifestyle change, but we’re happy to hear he’s so happy! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

