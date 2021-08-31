Diddy's Daughters Walk Dolce & Gabbana Runway In Honor Of Their Late Mom Kim Porter -- LOOK!

Stunning x3!

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, who he shared with the late Kim Porter, made their fashion show debut while appearing at a Dolce & Gabbana event on Sunday in Venice, Italy. As to be expected, they splayed the runway!

The 14-year-old girls arrived at the venue in a gondola before strutting down the runway in their contrasting looks. Chance Combs, their half-sister (whose mother is Sarah Chapman) also worked the glitzy event! And it’s safe to say Puff Daddy was proud AF!

He posted some gorgeous family photos to his Instagram. Ch-ch-check them out!

Incredible! Reflecting on the “DREAM COME TRUE” which was witnessed by Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara (as seen in the pic above), Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, and so many more, the twins wrote on their joint IG account:

“we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU we hope to be back soon.”

This November marks the third anniversary of Kim’s death which was caused by pneumonia. She was just 48 years old. So, the fall is no doubt a sad time for this family, but hopefully walking in the model’s footsteps was a great way to honor her legacy.

