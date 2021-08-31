‘My Heart Is Crushed': Child Actor Matthew Mindler's Mother Reacts After Death Ruled A Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Days after Matthew Mindler was found dead nearby his college campus, the former child actor’s mother is addressing the confirmation he died by suicide.

According to TMZ on Monday, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office announced that Mindler had passed away by suicide at just 19 years old, but the specific cause of death is still pending toxicology results. The Our Idiot Brother alum, who starred in the popular movie alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel, had been reported missing for a few days and was discovered dead nearby Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Now opening up about this sad update, the child actor’s mother Monica is reflecting on her son’s last days.

Speaking to the outlet, she explained that Matthew’s first week as a freshman at college seemed to be going as well as can be hoped. He’d reportedly been very busy, meeting with an advisor to start a computer/programming club at the school and had an upcoming interview for a job at the IT department. And, of course, he was trying to make friends in the new place.

Through all this, Mindler was in constant communication with his momma, who was rightfully worried when her son suddenly stopped responding. Because he suffered from years of “crippling anxiety,” Monica had planned to pick Matthew up on Friday to spend the weekend at home so he could relax from the stressful first few days. But on Tuesday night, he stopped answering her text messages. When she didn’t get in contact with him on Wednesday, she was even more concerned because her messages went through as texts, not iMessages — suggesting her son’s phone was off or in a bad service area. Odd if he’d been so responsive before!

Worried, the parent had the freshman’s dorm conduct a wellness check and she even got in touch with his roommate on Wednesday evening — but no one had seen him! He had also stopped attending classes. Fear was skyrocketing… And that’s when the mom decided to take matters into her own hands.

When she didn’t hear anything (again) from Matthew on Thursday, she drove to the school and got the police involved in the case. As readers know by now, after a thorough missing person investigation, Mindler was found on Saturday in an undisclosed location off-campus. A truly harrowing outcome for all involved in the search…

Given this traumatic event, the school announced on Twitter Tuesday that they were in the process of determining the best way to honor Matthew’s legacy, sharing:

“The University is working with the family to determine a way to honor his life and bring attention to suicide awareness.”

They’ve also made “trained crisis counselors” available for all students and faculty in this time of mourning. Still struggling to wrap her head around this devastating turn of events, Monica concluded in her statement to the outlet:

“We appreciate the support, concern and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students and the community. My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this reality.”

So gut-wrenching… Thinking of this family so much as they grieve this tragic loss! Anxiety and depression can feel so isolating and lead to some truly unfortunate circumstances, but there is always help if you or someone you know needs it. See the information (below).

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

