Listen To This: Let You Go!

We’ve been a big fan and supporter of AJ Mitchell for a long time! And this is one of the best songs he’s ever released!
The pure pop star – think early Justin Bieber – has so much potential! He just needs the hits. Those are not easy to come by.
This collaboration with Digital Farm Animal, though, is a great look. The hits will come. This is a great song!
This is pop with an Avicii feel! Big! Uplifting! Love it!
Check it out above!
Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from AJ Mitchell!
Related Posts
Jan 12, 2021 06:33am PDT
-
Categories