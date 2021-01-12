Listen To This: Let You Go!

We’ve been a big fan and supporter of AJ Mitchell for a long time! And this is one of the best songs he’s ever released!

The pure pop star – think early Justin Bieber – has so much potential! He just needs the hits. Those are not easy to come by.

This collaboration with Digital Farm Animal, though, is a great look. The hits will come. This is a great song!

This is pop with an Avicii feel! Big! Uplifting! Love it!

