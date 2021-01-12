Kim Cattrall Reacts To The Sex And The City Revival Announcement -- But Is There Shade??

2021 has gotten off to a rocky start, but it seemed as though things might finally start looking up with the announcement of the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all on board and ready for more adventures in the Big Apple… even with Kim Cattrall out of the picture. As we reported, the Samantha Jones portrayer was confirmed to not have signed onto the 10-episode project by SJP herself. And while Cattrall has kept her lips sealed about the upcoming HBO Max show, she seemingly addressed her feelings with a subtle Twitter “like” on Monday.

On Monday, a fan reacted to the exciting SATC announcement and tweeted at Kim to share their support for her not returning to the franchise:

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall.”

The 64-year-old British born actress “liked” only this single message about the revival amid the internet frenzy over the series! It seems pretty telling to us! Of course, this really comes as no surprise as the star has been 100% candid about her desire to leave Samantha behind her.

During a December chat on the Women’s Prize For Fiction Podcast, Cattrall opened up about the intense fan reaction when it was revealed she refused to return for a third SATC movie. She expressed:

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. And that was astonishing. Some of the things that people wrote to me, like, you know, ‘I work in a bank, and I don’t like this person, and I don’t like the hours, I don’t like this, and I do it. So you just do it!’ Oh, my God, so much misery, you know. ‘Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable!'”

But she made it clear she would NOT be forced into the project:

“I am lucky enough to have a choice… And it’s, it’s something that I feel very lucky to have. And I’m very protective of it. But I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

Obviously we — and every other Sex and the City fan — would love to have seen her return, but not if it made her miserable!!

Considering hers and Sarah’s public feud in 2018 following the death of her own brother Chris, putting on a fake smile each day might be too much for her to bear.

