Kanye West Issued Bianca Censori An 'Ultimatum' -- Even His Inner Circle Thought They Were Through!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori sparked split rumors earlier this month after she was spotted in Australia without the rapper, who was then photographed without his wedding ring on. We heard after months of concern, her family and friends had FINALLY broken through to her, and she was ready to break free from her very controlling husband.

But it seemed like it was a very short-lived breakup indeed — if it even was one. Kanye and Bianca were spotted together again last week at multiple Dubai locations, including a club with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign on Thursday. So what’s the deal?

A source told Us Weekly on Monday that the pair “haven’t split,” saying even Ye’s entourage were convinced it was over:

“Those close to him believed they had split. But she arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since.”

Whoa. Things must have been very estranged between them at the very least if even Ye’s inner circle thought they were done!! So, what’s really going on?

Well, according to this insider, it wasn’t some strict rules that gave Bianca pause. It was Kanye’s decision to move to Dubai that spurred the couple’s recent estrangement. The source noted the Heartless vocalist “moved to Dubai a few months ago to get away from Hollywood.” The drastic change hasn’t affected his family life much since “his children have been there on holiday” and he’s kept himself busy “working on music.” All good — except his wife wanted nothing to do with the new city??

The insider says Bianca initially “refused to go to Dubai” with the Grammy winner — until he “gave her an ultimatum.” Yes, that’s right, he’s the one who threatened to end the relationship, NOT her, the source added:

“He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done. He was having a hard time trusting her.”

A hard time trusting the 28-year-old?? Huh. It’s unclear why he couldn’t trust her — maybe he was just freaked she was off with her family and able to disobey his so-called rule to NEVER SPEAK!? If things are as problematic as some insiders have suggested, of course he’d want to get the model back into his control again. And he’s got her, apparently, as the source says “she had a change of heart.”

They’d been away from each other for “about a month,” something that caused all these breakup rumors to emerge, per the source, but once they “were getting busy at the clubs” over the holiday weekend, everything seemed right back to normal. Their normal, we mean.

Except it *might* not be! There are already more clues pointing to a split — or at least trouble in paradise! On Saturday, just two days days after Bianca returned to the Middle East, the Yeezy designer was spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ALL ALONE! The father of four looked downright downcast as he walked through a crowd in a black sweatshirt (with the hood up), baggy black pants, and his brand’s sock shoes. Take a look (below):

Oof! It does not appear as though his wife attended the Formula 1 race. So, uhhh, their reunion was kinda short-lived! Maybe she just doesn’t like racing and decided to stay home? Or maybe, just maybe, she’s not so hung up on his ultimatum anymore? Or his every command?? We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more clues from this couple!

What do YOU think is going on here, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

