DMX’s Fiancée Opens Up About Losing The Late Rapper In Emotional Post

Two weeks after DMX passed away, the rapper’s fiancée has opened up about his death for the first time.

On Saturday, Desiree Lindstrom took to Instagram to pay tribute to the father of her son, Exodus, and thank him for the time the couple had together. In the caption, she wrote:

“The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

Related: Watch Snoop Tell The Story Of The Night He Met DMX!

The post featured a photo of the pair cuddled up close together. Ch-ch-check out the heartbreaking message (below):

A week ago, the mother-of-one honored her late beau with a tattoo of the phrase “Dog Love,” which is the name of a song DMX released in 2006, and an “X” inked in the same font style he used. In case you didn’t know, the musician often featured dog imagery in his lyrics and had a pitbull named Boomer. And if you’re still wondering why the two tatts, TMZ reported how Desiree thought “a dog’s love to be unconditional, much like X’s.”

Former Blank Ink crew member Krystal Kills flaunted the new ink on Desiree’s inner forearm on IG, writing:

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable.”

The artist added:

“@desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it.”

As you may know, DMX died at 50 just one week after suffering a heart attack. A rep for the beloved artist said in a statement at the time:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

They continued:

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Our heart goes out to Desiree. Stay strong, girl!

[Image via Desiree Lindstrom/Instagram]