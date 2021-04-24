DMX Takes Final Ride Around New York In A MASSIVE Monster Truck Before Memorial Service

DMX’s funeral procession shut down New York as the late rapper took his final ride around the city in style.

On Saturday, the legendary musician’s red casket was driven from where he grew up in Yonkers, New York, to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center ahead of his memorial service. His casket was carried on a massive monster truck with the words “Long Live DMX” written on the side, as a parade of motorcycle riders also followed the vehicle. Ch-ch-check out the grand procession (below):

Sheesh DMX’s casket has arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/Mzhdu17CU0 — BlackCultureEntertainment???? (@4TheCulture____) April 24, 2021

DMX's Casket arriving in a Monster Truck to Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/6RI7PDOiS6 — Nicholas Williams (@byNickOfTime) April 24, 2021

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

They shutdown the whole Trinity bridge for X. More than 2000 motorcycles riding through. Almost missed my vaccine appointment but glad I got to witness that. RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/fjqVRouHL0 — A. (@YourFavNepali) April 24, 2021

DMX’s casket has arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on a massive monster truck for his memorial service pic.twitter.com/Q2L7B2L04D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

Based on social media footage, the truck pulled up to the area at around 2 P.M. According to DailyMail.com, a white ‘X’ floral arrangement was placed outside of the Barclays Center. The location also included a tribute to the artist, which featured a snapshot of DMX with wings. It also included lyrics to the hit track Fame:

“We each have a star, all we have to do is find it. Once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded. Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons 1970 – 2021”

Before the services, Desiree Lindstrom took the time to honor her late fiancé in an emotional post on Instagram.

“Today is very hard for me and my family… but one thing that is keeping me going is knowing that my son and I just gained an amazing angel, my fiancé, and Exodus father Earl Simmons. I will forever love you and you will always be in my heart!”

The momma also shared a picture of herself and their 4-year-old, Exodus. Take a look (below):

Lindstrom’s latest Insta message comes after she first spoke out about DMX’s death less than a week ago. She wrote at the time:

“The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love… truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons… forever X.”

As you may know, DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9 after suffering from a heart attack. His family announced the Party Up hitmaker’s passing in a statement, in which they called him a “warrior who fought till the very end.” The announcement continued:

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

Our heart goes out to the family. If you want to watch the memorial service, check out DMX’s YouTube channel. Another celebration will be held on Sunday at 2:30 P.M ET on BET’s YouTube channel.

R.I.P DMX…

