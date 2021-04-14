Watch Snoop Tell The Story Of The Night He Met DMX!

How moving!

Snoop Dogg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, his first interview since the passing of his friend DMX.

Ever since we lost the rap titan, fans have been sharing one of the last things he did, performing alongside Snoop in a Verzuz rap battle last Summer, which — as Snoop put it — was more of a “family reunion.”

Video: Fans Also Shared DMX’s Speech Mourning Aaliyah After Her Death

Speaking about what that meant to him, to get to spend that time with his friend before his death, Snoop told Jimmy Fallon:

“It meant the world because it gave the world a chance to see two dogs that naturally love each other celebrate each other in the name of hip-hop. We had God in the building with us that night and that makes me feel good about DMX’s transition, to know that he’s off to a better place and he’s finally got his angel wings.”

See a clip of Snoop and X gushing proudly about their love for one another (below):

Afterward, Snoop recounted a story DMX reminded him of, from the first night they met way back in 1994.

He remembered:

“He brought up a story that was so, so, so deep and instrumental to our relationship. He was like, when he first met me, I was, like, away from him. And he was saying, ‘What’s happening? What’s up?’ And I was like, ‘Get at me, dog!’ And he was like, ‘I took that and I made that into my song, Get At Me Dog ’cause the way you got at me, and said that, I was like, That’s slick. So that night inspired him to create that song Get At Me Dog, which was one of his biggest hood records that he put out.”

Man, that’s a bit of hip hop history right there. In case you haven’t heard it in a while…

Fallon thanked Snoop for the stories of his late friend, to which the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper said:

“That’s what we do. We keep hip-hop alive and legends never die. Their soul will continue to, you know, bless the world. And he was a great spirit. He always looked out for everybody, he always prayed for everybody. So now we can finally say that he got his angel wings and he’s off to a better place.”

Awww. See the whole interview (below):

[Image via WENN/The Tonight Show/YouTube.]