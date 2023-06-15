Nick Cannon Says He Has ‘Magic’ Sperm And Was Called By God To Have Kids

Nick Cannon isn’t stopping the baby train for anyone but God.

It’s no secret that the father of 12 has had no trouble when it comes to making babies, but it sounds like his ever expanding brood may be getting to his head — and he doesn’t have any plans to stop! While sitting down on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman podcast Wednesday, the host asked him if God told him to “have all these babies,” which he answered with a hint as to when he’ll call it quits on making more:

“Only God can let me know when I’m done.”

Okay, definitely inneresting.

The Wild ‘n Out host then admitted that the “majority” of his dozen children weren’t actually planned:

“As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can’t say the majority of them were planned.”

He continued, sharing that he’s just as shocked as the next person at how many kids he now has:

“If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now… that I would have 12 children, I would be like f**k out of here!”

We’re sure ex-wife Mariah Carey would have been the MOST surprised to hear that news at the time, LOLz!

Berman then theorized that Cannon must have “magic sperm” in order to bring so many lives into the world, and The Masked Singer host agreed, sharing that some of the mothers of his children were even on birth control at the time of their children’s conceptions — which makes him lean into the God stuff even more:

“Several of these women have been full on birth control and gotten pregnant. I lend that type of stuff to God. Those are miracles.”

Uhhhh ok.

Cannon and Berman then playfully compared his story to that of Abraham’s in the Bible, with The Daily Cannon host teasing big things to come from his brood:

“I’ve never heard that clarity, but I’ve heard ‘Yo, you’re going to be a father of many. You’re a great influence, your lineage, your offspring are going to do great things.’”

As for if he has any immediate plans to add to his army of little Cannons, he shared:

“The more the merrier!”

Sheesh, that’s a lot to keep up with. Just last month, baby momma Bre Tiesi shared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset that Nick must have “super sperm” because her child with him is “brilliant.” No wonder his ego is inflating so much, LOLz!

Altogether, Nick shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mimi, 6-year-old Golden 2-year-old Powerful Queen, and 7-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 22-month-old twins sons Zion and Zillion, as well as 6-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, 10-month old Legendary with Bre, late son Zen and 4-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, and 7-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

And he wants more?? HA!

Thoughts on his sperm comments, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

