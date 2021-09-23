Neighbors Say Brian Laundrie & His Parents Went On Trip With New Camper After Gabby Petito Disappeared

From the start, Brian Laundrie and his family have looked extremely suspicious.

As soon as Gabby Petito was officially reported missing on September 11, the Laundries refused to cooperate with law enforcement. They released a statement basically saying, “Good luck with that.” Days later, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie reported their own son missing. Their actions have raised questions as to how much they’ve aided and abetted Brian in possibly committing a crime — particularly now that Gabby’s body was found and her death ruled a homicide.

Now, neighbors of the Laundries have come forward with evidence that casts even more suspicion on the family (if that’s even possible). Charlene and William Guthrie only lived in the Florida neighborhood for a few months before the media firestorm began, a situation they described as a “nightmare.” They had noticed when the 23-year-old returned with the white van on September 1, telling Fox News:

“We didn’t know it was Gabby’s, we just assumed it was [Brian’s] van.”

Around a week later, William shared:

“I was doing some work in the front yard and I noticed they got a new camper for the back of the pickup, I didn’t think anything unusual. I saw them loading it up, so I assume they were preparing for a camping trip with their new camper.”

He observed that it appeared to be a “small” camper for the parents to occupy alongside their adult son, and thought it was a bit odd when the trio left for a trip together. His wife added:

“They were gone for the weekend.”

If the Guthries saw the Laundries leave with Brian “around a week” after he returned on September 1, that would be before Gabby was officially declared missing. But if they were gone “for the weekend,” that would suggest either Labor Day weekend (less than a week after Brian’s return, and before Gabby was reported missing) or the weekend after, which coincided with the beginning of the investigation.

Innerestingly, Rebecca Ollier, a reported for WINK-TV, posted this update to Twitter on Wednesday:

“NEW: Neighbor tells us they saw #BrianLaundrie on September 11th leave the home with his family & the camper attached to the truck. They said it happened before police got the van. They don’t know if he came back. When I asked North Port Police, that tip was sent to the FBI.”

It’s unclear whether the Guthries were the neighbors Ollier referred to in her tweet. However, September 11 was the same exact day Gabby was reported missing, which of course makes this situation even more shady.

Friends Reveal Gabby & Brian’s Relationship Was ‘Toxic’ & Full Of ‘Drama’

On top of all this, the Guthries didn’t notice whether Brian had returned with his parents or not. They would later claim the last day they saw their son was September 14, when he allegedly left to go hiking in the nearby Carlton Reserve. But the new camper story suggests another possibility, which is that the parents helped their son flee by dropping him off somewhere during their weekend away, and then misleading the police as to his whereabouts.

This information paints a very disturbing picture, but it’s definitely within the realm of possibility. Law enforcement are obviously aware of the Guthries’ story, so hopefully they are investigating the Laundries’ suspicious camping trip as well as the (possibly bogus) Carlton Reserve angle. We hope they are able to find Brian and deliver the answers and justice that Gabby’s family deserves.

