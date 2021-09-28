Will Smith Reminds Fans About His 'Unconventional' 23-Year Marriage To Jada Pinkett Smith!

Will Smith is opening up about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, and his words may or may not surprise you!

The couple, who have been married 23 years now, certainly have some non-traditional views on monogamy.

The 53-year-old actor reminded fans of their relatively unique situation in a new profile for GQ on Monday, explaining that it was always the couple’s goal to have an “unconventional” relationship!

He said:

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

Wow!

That’s definitely interesting, to say the least.

The Pursuit of Happyness star went on to add more about how he and Jada have pursued truth and happiness in their lives, and that in turn has brought them to this point:

“The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime, and we sort of came to the agreement that authenticity was the release from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny. We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way, and marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Unconditional support is amazing… but to be fair, all this requires a LOT of maturity, too! Just saying!

BTW, speaking of unconventional relationship and marriage not being “a prison,” the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air icon spoke to the mag about a must-have list for a potential harem of girlfriends for himself, too!

Explaining how he worked with an intimacy coach to name specific women (!!!) in this hypothetical harem — including dancer Misty Copeland and actress Halle Berry — Will revealed his past desires:

“If I could have anything in the world, I’d want a harem of girlfriends … I don’t know where I saw it or some s**t as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea. And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?'”

LOLz!

OK then!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

