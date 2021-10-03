Dog The Bounty Hunter Wades Through Swamp As He Continues To Search For Brian Laundrie

Dog The Bounty Hunter is willing to get down and dirty to find Brian Laundrie.

On Sunday, the television personality shared a video of himself fully clothed while slowly walking through swamp water on an island off the West Coast of Florida. He captioned the update for followers:

“The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie.”

Clearly, he hasn’t gotten the memo yet that someone allegedly saw him near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee on the Appalachian Trail over the weekend. Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/j6AozoP6UL — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 3, 2021

As you may know, his latest video after the reality star announced he was joining the search for Brian, who has been missing since September 14. So far, he has reportedly been coming up with some pretty promising leads and even added on to the HUGE reward for Brian’s capture. Most recently, one of the tips has led him to a campsite where Dog The Bounty Hunter believes the 23-year-old may have recently visited. In addition, the FBI has also been actively searching for Brian in the North Port, Florida, as his parents told authorities he was going on a hike in the Carlton Reserve before disappearing — but they’ve seemingly haven’t made any progress in the area at this time.

