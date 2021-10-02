Body Of Missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano Believed To Be Found: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

A heartbreaking update on the disappearance of Miya Marcano…

According to NBC News, law enforcement believe they found the body of the missing 19-year-old college student in a wooded area of the Tymber Skan apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday morning. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said phone records from the person of interest in the case Armando Manuel Caballero led detectives to the area, saying he was at the property for 20 minutes at around 8 pm on the night she went missing. He also reportedly used to live there. While the Medical Examiner’s Office still needs to examine the remains, investigators are “very certain of the identity” since they discovered her identification nearby. Her parents have also been notified at this time. Mina expressed in a news conference:

“Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone today. Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different. As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, we are grieving the loss of Miya. We can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, family, loved ones, friends, and really the entire community have gone through. We offer our deepest condolences.”

As we previously reported, Marcano was last seen on September 24 at her home in the Arden Villas apartment in Orlando and was later reported missing when she never boarded a flight home to see her family in Fort Lauderdale that same day. Caballero, a maintenance worker on the property, was named a person of interest in the case after police learned he repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” for Marcano in the past. Mina explained:

“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya.”

Police reportedly questioned Caballero when she went missing and later obtained an arrest warrant after discovering he illegally entered her apartment on the same day of her disappearance. However, his body was found dead of an apparent suicide three days later. At this time, Mina said they aren’t looking for any other suspects and firmly believe Armando was responsible for Marcano’s death, saying:

“We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime and there is not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case.”

Shortly after her body was found, her father, Marlon Marcano shared his devastation over the news on Instagram, writing:

“My heart is broken! I need it to be whole again. I must find you soon.”

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Miya during this difficult time.

[Image via Orange County Sheriff’s Office]