OMG Doja Cat Is Cosplaying As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat At The Met Gala! LOOK!

Doja Cat is going viral for embracing the absurd at this year’s Met Gala. And really leaning in to her name…

No wonder the rapper was so secretive before her entrance — she’s honoring Karl Lagerfeld by cosplaying as his cat! The look, inspired by the designer’s beloved blue-cream tortie Birman cat Choupette, is an Oscar de la Renta original. It’s a backless, form-fitting shimmery silver gown complete with a hood — and little cat ears!

But that’s not all! We are putting out fires with gasoline over here because even Doja’s face was transformed with prosthetic makeup to go full cat person! See the astounding complete look (below)!

Just jaw-dropping! Get all the feline deets straight from Doja herself!

Shockingly, Doja was NOT the only celeb with this idea! Though she was the only one to keep the cosplay fashionable…

Jared Leto went as overboard as he does in all his roles, just wearing a complete cat costume! Look!

Yes, that’s the Oscar winner under there! We prefer Doja’s as she made it work as a sexy red carpet look AND a costume. So creative! What do YOU think??

Oh, and for reference, here is the original in all her glory!

