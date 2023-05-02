Met Gala 2023: Yes, Kendall & Kylie Jenner DID Get Invites!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were ready to strut for Met Gala Monday! So yes, despite the rumors, they clearly got invited after all! (In case you had any lingering doubts…)

While Kylie was all glammed up in red tonight, she has been showing off a more natural side of herself on socials these days. Last week, she took to TikTok in a new “get ready with me” video — full of messy, unruly hair she was finally embracing! The definition of the best of both worlds!

Kylie Jenner has arrived at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/KCIke6ozV2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Now we wonder which vibe her new beau Timothée Chalamet likes more…

As for Kenny, of course she made time to show up to the Big Apple for the big event this year, but as we know, she has been spending all her spare time with her new boyfriend Bad Bunny! After sparking romance rumors in February, the pair’s romance has been “getting more serious,” according to a People source on Monday! We bet he was loving her Marc Jacobs look tonight!

The two were of course joined by big sister Kim Kardashian, who chose to honor the evening in a Karl Lagerfeld favorite, pearls, a la Schiaparelli!

Thoughts??

[Image via Vogue.com]