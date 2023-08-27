Reality Queens Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Meet Meghan Markle’s Mom At LA Charity Event!

Royal worlds are converging!

On Saturday night, the first family of Calabasas met up with the Duchess of Sussex’s momma! That’s right, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner crossed paths with Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, 66, at Henry Winkler’s fifth annual This is About Humanity charity event in El Lay.

It was all smiles for the SKIMS founder, who boldly debuted stylish bangs while stunning in a sleek ponytail and a skin tight black dress. She accessorized with a black leather corset and gold chains galore, and paired the look with a cute Chanel purse and pointed sock boots. Her momager, on the other hand, was the yang to Kim’s yin, stunning in a flowy white ensemble and matching Chanel purse, while Ragland sported a multi-colored floral dress and nude flats. See (below):

Fashion queens!

The event aims to raise awareness and assist families who have been separated at the US border. We’re sure there was no shortage of things to talk about at the star studded event, which also saw the likes of Eva Longoria, fiancés Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, and Fast & Furious’ Jordana Brewster. However, Meghan, herself, and Prince Harry were nowhere to be seen.

