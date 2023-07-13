Listen To This: Don't Look Down!

This is surprisingly great!
Not sure what we were expecting from Euphoria actor Dominic Fike, but we weren’t expecting something this GREAT!
He began his career as a singer and he just dropped a new album. How Much Is Weed? is a standout track and a great intro into what he’s doing.
Not even sure if we can call this pop. It’s pure “alternative” with some hip hop. Super fresh. And melodic!
Such a gem!
Check it out above!
CLICK HERE for more music from dominic fike!
