Lil Wayne's Girlfriend DUMPED Him Over His Trump Endorsement!

Many people didn’t like Lil Wayne’s endorsement of Donald Trump — including his girlfriend! Sorry, his now ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, fans noticed the rapper’s gf, Denise Bidot, deleted her Instagram after leaving a breadcrumb trail of suspicious activity that caused social media sleuths to speculate there was trouble in paradise.

Not only did Mr. Carter and the model unfollow each other by the time she went dark, she shared a very telling meme post that read, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.” Yup, it sounds like all the textbook symptoms of a breakup.

Bidot didn’t hint at what caused their split, but sometimes the answer is staring you right in the orange-slathered face.

According to Love B. Scott, another person came between Weezy and his lady love: the President of the United States, who won the public support of the rapper last week, much to his ex’s chagrin, apparently. The blogger claimed that Wayne’s love for Trump drove a wedge between him and the model, and his meeting/photo-op with POOTUS last week was the final nail in the coffin of their relationship.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

It’s not clear how long they’ve been together, but the pair were serious enough to have been IG official since the summer.

Sad, although it makes sense on her part, seeing as a vote for Trump is a vote against women’s rights!

Bidot isn’t the only one who took issue with Wayne’s endorsement. As we reported, John Legend slammed the New Orleans native — along with other rappers who have publicly supported Trump — while performing at a rally in Philly for the Democratic ticket.

Likening MAGA-supporting rappers to characters from the Jordan Peele movie Get Out, Legend told the crowd at Citizens Bank Park:

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business… Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”

Chrissy Teigen’s hubby also called out the current administration’s sudden embrace of a “Platinum Plan” — which Wayne cited in his endorsement announcement, claiming it will benefit the Black community — arguing:

“But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says. Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

At least Wayne’s ex knows what’s what! Maybe John and Chrissy Teigen can set gurl up with a man who cares about her rights…

