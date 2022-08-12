Donald Trump Wants The Mar-A-Lago Search Warrant Unsealed -- And It Looks Like He's Gonna Get It!

Donald Trump wants the world to know why FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago — and now it sounds like he’s going to get EXACTLY that!

The former President took to his Truth Social online platform on Thursday to whine about how the search warrant in his ongoing legal battle should be unsealed and opened for the public to see. And later on Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland (pictured above, inset) called his bluff!

Trump then: f**king around. Trump now: finding out!!

Related: Trump Accuses FBI Of ‘Planting’ Evidence In Mar-A-Lago Raid?! Dude…

This all started in a wild rant on his social media app. In one post, Trump stated he was “ENCOURAGING” the “immediate release” of documents related to the warrant served by the FBI on his Palm Beach home earlier this week:

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”

Of course, releasing the warrant would give journalists and the public a pretty damn good clue as to the details of what the FBI was looking for in the south Florida resort home. Just yesterday, The Washington Post reported sources revealed nuclear documents were at question here.

But be careful what you wish for, Donald!! Amid Trump’s request for transparency (a first for him), Garland released a statement on Thursday confirming that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” AG Garland also explained the Department of Justice agrees with Trump — they believe the warrant should be unsealed, too! The Attorney General laid it all out by calling Trump’s “immediate release” bluff:

“The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter. Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

Now, according to CNN, the Justice Department is set to confer with Trump about the request to unseal warrant docs. That meeting must take place by 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, at which point both parties need to tell the court whether they agree on unsealing the warrant or not. But Trump already said that’s what he wanted, soooooo?????

On Thursday evening, the news outlet reported Trump’s legal team “had not yet reached a decision on how to respond” to the release request. CNN also reported Trump’s lawyers have “contacted outside attorneys about how to proceed,” and the former President’s legal team “was caught off guard by Garland’s announcement.”

Only the best people, right Donald?! So tired of winning?? LOLz!

Related: Donald Trump Will Literally Do ANYTHING For A Tax Break! This Is CRAZY!

The Donald made a second Truth Social post on Thursday night after Garland called his bluff on the warrant release request. In it, Trump claimed his attorneys were “cooperating fully” with the Justice Department and had “very good relationships” with federal investigators. The former Celebrity Apprentice star added:

“The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it. Everything was fine, better than most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even ‘safecrackers.'”

Uh-huh…

In a piece written late Thursday night by CNN‘s Chris Cillizza, the political analyst points out that releasing the search warrant would kill some of Trump’s leverage in this situation. As it stands now, Garland has to be very careful about what he tells the public about the apparent search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. This is an ongoing investigation, after all, and the Department of Justice must protect its integrity as well as the rights of Trump and others being investigated.

Related: Trump Allegedly Assaulted A Secret Service Agent On January 6?!

Donnie, on the other hand, gets to whine and complain and yell on Truth Social as much as he wants. His talk about wanting to release the warrant worked to convince his brain-dead followers that he was being unfairly targeted by a secret government plot being waged against him behind the scenes. But now that the DOJ has agreed on releasing the warrant, Trump is stuck! He can block the release before Friday afternoon, but if he does, it’ll prove he was lying about wanting the info released.

Trump, lying?! Noooo. Not Trump. NEVER…

Ha!

Of course, all this won’t matter to the people who worship Trump. Something tells us they’ll go on bowing down to the man no matter what happens. But good for Garland to call his bluff and agree the warrant should be put out there! You said you wanted it, Trump, so let’s do it! Right?!

Here is more on Garland’s decision following Trump’s warrant woes, from CBS News (below):

So there you go, Trump!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via CBS News/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]