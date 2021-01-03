Leaked Audio Catches Donald Trump Pressuring Georgia Election Official To 'Recalculate' Votes

Donald Trump got caught in a leaked audio clip attempting to pressure Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” more votes in his favor to win the state, and overturn the national presidential election.

This weekend, the Washington Post released a damning clip of a one-hour long phone call Trump had with Georgia election official Brad Raffensperger, in which the Prez put the pressure on asking him to “find” nearly 12,000 votes that supposedly went for Trump but weren’t counted.

Related: White House Officials ‘Increasingly Alarmed’ Over Trump’s Post-Election Power Grabs

The audio itself is shameful for Trump; at points, he seems to be almost blackmailing Raffensperger and his attorney, while at other times his tone gets significantly more threatening and abusive. According to the WaPo, the White House did not publicly comment about the leak of the tape or its contents, but it all went viral very quickly throughout the day on Sunday.

In one clip, Trump says to the Secretary of State for the Peach State (below):

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry, and there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Ever true to his contention that they never messed up any of the counting, Raffensperger responded:

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

At another point in the call, Trump ranted and raved about how he won the state by “hundreds of thousands of votes,” which is patently ridiculous. But to his credit, Raffensperger didn’t take the bait.

From Trump:

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

Wow…

You can hear the audio here, BTW:

Ridiculous!

Truly an extraordinary new low… and completely desperate. It’s a bad look for an election loser. Just own it, Donald!

Related: We Just Can’t Quit Donald Trump! But Should We?!

As the Post published the transcript of the call, Trump tweeted another spurious claim that Raffensperger was supposedly “unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters,’ dead voters, and more,” while also whining about how “he has no clue” about the election.

Ever the professional, the Secretary of State again side-stepped Trump’s rants and raves, instead responding calmly in his own tweet (below):

Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out https://t.co/ViYjTSeRcC — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) January 3, 2021

Classy as can be!

Trump could learn a thing or two from him… but you just know he won’t… Sigh.

What do U think about our ridiculous outgoing President, Perezcious readers? Can’t we be done with this guy already, or what??

Sound OFF with your take now down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Instar]