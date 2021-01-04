Stormi Webster Shows Off Stellar Snowboarding Skills On The Slopes Of Aspen! (VIDEO)

Stormi Webster has some real talent on the slopes!

The 2-year-old girl is spending her time this week up in Aspen, Colorado along with momma Kylie Jenner, auntie Kendall Jenner, grandma Kris Jenner, and Kris’ BF Corey Gamble. And judging by the video Kylie posted up on her Instagram account on Sunday, it appears Stormi is really taking to the snowy environment!

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star played proud momma on the slopes in the video, showing off her daughter’s ability to stay up on the snowboard and go downhill successfully.

It’s really something for a 2-year-old — ch-ch-check i tout (below):

Love it!!

It’s hard to believe she’s just two years old going down the slopes like that so easy and free… she’s coordinated for her age! And a good athlete! Looks like maybe she’ll be the first KarJenner girl to turn pro in snowboarding and go to the Olympics maybe?! LOLz!

As we noted, the Jenner girls have hit the slopes for the new year, shacking up in what TMZ calls “what might as well be a castle which costs an absolute fortune.” And they aren’t kidding, either!

The 20,000-plus square-foot mansion they are renting right now comes with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an in-home theater, a four-car garage, a bowling alley, a pool, a spa, and a full patio and fireplace with a massive deck. And the place was just built in 2020, so it’s brand new and ready to be lived in!

The price to rent right now? Just $450,000 a MONTH! (By the way, if you were wondering about buying it outright, it’ll cost you a cool $75 million. You got that lying around??) Jeez!!!

Oh, well! Must be nice to live that life!

As you can see (below), it looks like Kylie and the rest of ’em are getting the most out of their winter wonderland:

Amazing!

Looks like the weather has been great and the slopes are ideal for outdoor activities there this winter. Stay safe and have fun, y’all!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Must be a heckuva life to live like that… we can’t even imagine what that’s like! Wouldn’t it be nice to live it for a week or two, though? Or more?! LOLz!!!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]