Donnie Wahlberg Singlehandedly Rescues 2020 -- Leaves A $2,000 Tip On A $35 Bill!

Donnie Wahlberg started out 2020 like this, and he’s hell-bent on finishing where we started! And we love him for it!

This past week, the Blue Bloods star dined at a Marshlands restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and when his ball came due, he left server Denise Andrews a $2,020.00 tip — on just a $35.27 bill!

Related: Flashback To When Harry Styles Followed Donnie’s Lead!

Part of his own personal “2020 tip challenge,” Wahlberg surprised Andrews with the big tip even though he’s been something of a regular in that restaurant lately. And while Andrews told People that the actor and Jenny McCarthy‘s husband always tips well whenever he comes to eat, she wasn’t exactly expecting that life-changing tip to come through. Amazing!!!

Marshlands Restaurants celebrated the whole thing on Instagram days after it happened, posting this (below) and showing proof of Wahlberg’s incredible generosity on the receipt:

We love it!!!

According to Marty Finch, the 56-year-old owner of the Marshlands Restaurants group, Donnie is quite the generous and gregarious regular whenever he comes into the restaurant. He told People about the famous TV star, saying (below):

“Donnie has been here before in the past and he always asks for [Denise]. He had his normal order: steak tips with some grilled asparagus and some poached eggs. She always knows what he wants. When he left he just said, ‘Denise, you’re all set. The payment is on the table.’ She always says he’s a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip.”

Yeah, no kidding!!!

The entire staff was apparently lifted emotionally by the tip — and word quickly got around town about Donnie’s incredible actions, too.

Related: Donnie And Fam Hilariously Recreate The ‘Tiger King’ Music Video!

Finch added more about Denise, the waitress who received the tip, and how the whole thing has done wonders for publicizing his business after a very, very tough time due to the pandemic:

“Denise was very generous. She tipped out her fellow waitstaff and the guys in the kitchen, and she actually donated too. She’s working on getting two families turkey meals during the holidays, so she’s generous herself. Donnie said to pass it on, to keep this positive stuff going, so she’s trying to do that as well. Me, as the owner, we’ve struggled these last eight months. We’ve really tried to keep these doors open. We actually closed for a couple of months because it just wasn’t looking good. But we reopened, and it’s been a blessing that we did. We’re kind of like a homecooked-food, neighborhood-type restaurant, so it’s just been a really good feeling all around. It was just very uplifting for everyone.”

Amen to that!

As we mentioned above, too, this is far from the first time Wahlberg has handed out a big tip like this, either.

On January 2 of this year, the TV star kicked off the year with another generous tip at a restaurant in St. Charles, Illinois:

Such a cool thing to do!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]