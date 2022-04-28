Beloved Celebrity Impersonator & Entertainer Donny Davis' Cause Of Death Revealed

Well-known Las Vegas-based celebrity impersonator Donny Davis‘ cause of death has been determined.

As readers will recall, the entertainer died tragically back in February in a hotel room in Sin City apparently after a night of partying at a local casino just hours before. For some time after Davis’ death, investigators pondered whether the beloved entertainer and longtime public figure was met with foul play leading to his untimely demise. Hopefully the cause of death will help with that…

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old entertainer passed away due to “alcohol and fentanyl intoxication.” (Damned fentanyl again…) The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the info on Thursday morning, but did not relay further details about the well-known performer’s passing. It’s unclear at this point when or where he may have ingested the fentanyl, but as we reported previously, witnesses claim he’d been drinking with one other man and two women at the bar Dawg House at the Resorts World hotel hours before his passing.

Around 3:30 a.m., Davis and the other man went back to his hotel room. The other man left at some point, and when he returned to the room around 5:00 a.m. with the two women in tow, they found Davis “turning blue and biting his tongue” while seated upright in a chair, according to police documents. The group called security, and Davis was quickly rushed to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead there less than two hours later.

While fentanyl is without a doubt a killer, this doesn’t prove it was something he didn’t know he was ingesting, as it might if it was simply poison of some kind. Sadly, people still do apparently ingest fentanyl on purpose for recreation.

Davis had been a household name among Hollywood stars and those within the industry. During his decades-long career, he performed with the likes of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Chelsea Handler, Mariah Carey, and more. He’d been a regular on Handler’s popular late-night show Chelsea Lately, sometimes filling in for show sidekick Chuy Bravo.

Most notably, Davis was hired by his pal Spears back in 2013 as a backup dancer working as part of her residency run in Sin City. He also appeared in various TV and movie projects, including time on the silver screen in Pain and Gain and It’s Gawd! during his long entertainment career.

In addition to his public work, celebs loved to hire out Davis to private parties and industry gigs, where he performed celebrity impersonations for those in attendance. A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Charlize Theron, and Paris Hilton had reportedly been fans of his impersonation work.

Now that Davis’ cause of death has been determined, it’s somewhat of a relief to have some answers in this sad situation. Still, this remains a mystery — and an unimaginably tough time for the star’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans.

R.I.P.

